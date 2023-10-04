Made by Google 2023 launch event today. Keynote time and where to watch live
Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, the latest generation of the tech giant's Pixel smartphones, will be unveiled at the event.
The wait for Google's much-anticipated Made by Google 2023 is nearly over, with Wednesday's event set to begin in a few hours from now. The latest edition of the tech giant's annual launch event will emanate from New York City.
At Made by Google 2023, the Mountain View, California-headquartered company will unveil the latest series of its Pixel smartphones – 8 and 8 Pro – and a host of other products.
Where to watch?
In New York City, only members of the press have been invited. Others, meanwhile, can watch the event live on the Made by Google YouTube channel. or on the official Google website. Live updates will also be available on Hindustan Times' blog.
Time
The keynote will open at 10am local time. This translates to 7:30pm under the Indian Standard Time (IST).
What to expect?
Besides the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro smartphones, the Sundar Pichai-helmed firm is likely to reveal Watch 2, which comes under the Pixel portfolio. The smartphones could be priced at $699 (approx. ₹58,000) and $899 (approx. ₹75,000) respectively, as per various reports.