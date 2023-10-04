Made by Google Event 2023 LIVE Updates: Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Watch 2 set for launch

Made by google event 2023 LIVE Updates: The 2023 edition of Google's annual Made by Google launch event will take place on Wednesday and is set to begin in a few hours from now. The event will emanate from New York City, beginning at 10am local time (7:30pm in India).

Made by Google 2023: A special focus on the forthcoming Pixel 8 devices (Image courtesy: Google)

At Made by Google 2023, the company will unveil Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, the latest series of its Pixel smartphones. Watch 2, itself a part of the Pixel portfolio, is also set to debut, with a host of other products to be launched as well.

Follow this live blog for all the latest updates as we build up to the mega event.