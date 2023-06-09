Mark Zuckerberg compares Meta's Quest 3 and Apple's Vision Pro. Here's what he said

In a companywide meeting on Friday, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg spoke about Vision Pro, Apple's maiden mixed-reality headset, saying that the iPhone maker's device showcases the ‘difference in the values and vision’ of the two companies.

Vision Pro was announced on Monday, the first day of Apple's annual 5-day Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC). Days earlier, however, Zuckerberg himself unveiled Quest 3, Meta's next-generation mixed-reality headset.

What did Mark Zuckerberg say?

According to The Verge, Zuckerberg told employees he wanted to speak about the Apple headset ‘for a second’, adding however, that though he was 'curious' regarding what the tech giant will bring, he was actually yet to see the device.

The 39-year-old CEO continued: “From what I've seen initially, the good news is, there's no kind of magical solutions that they (Apple) have to any of the constraints on laws of physics that our teams haven't already explored or thought of. They went with a higher resolution display…and it (Vision Pro) costs 7 times more and requires so much energy that you now need a battery and a wire attached to it to use it.”

He then explained how each company's headset showcases the ‘difference in the values and vision’ of the respective firms.

“We (Meta) innovate to make sure that our products are as as accessible and affordable to everyone as possible…that's a core part of what we do. More importantly, our vision for the metaverse and presence is fundamentally social. It's about people interacting in new ways and feeling closer in new ways. Our device is also about being active and doing things. By contrast, every demo that they showed was a person sitting on a couch by themselves. There's a real philosophical difference in terms of how we're approaching this. And seeing what they put out there, made me even more excited that what we're doing matters, and is going to succeed,” remarked Zuckerberg.

How much does each cost?

Set to arrive in the fall (September-December in the United States), Quest 3 is priced at $499 (approx. ₹41,000). Vision Pro, on the other hand, is priced at $3,499 (approx. ₹2.9 lakh) and will launch early next year.

