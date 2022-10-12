Mark Zuckerberg’s Facebook followers down to below 10,000

Several users of Meta's Facebook are complaining losing majority of their followers on thesocial media platform due to unknown reasons. Meta founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg has lost over 119 million followers which has brought down his follower countto below 10,000.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Screenshot of CEO Mark Zuckerberg's Facebook profile displaying his reduced follower count. (Facebook)

"Facebook created a tsunami that wiped away my almost 900,000 followers and left only 9000 something on the shore. I kind of like Facebook's comedy," exiled Bangladeshi writer Taslima Nasreen tweeted.

When contacted, a Meta spokesperson said, “We're aware that some people are seeing inconsistent follower count on their Facebook profiles. We're working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and we apologize for any inconvenience.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier the company said last week usernames and passwords of around 1 million Facebook users have been ‘compromised,’ adding that those affected will be notified about the situation.

Also Read | Russia declares Mark Zuckerberg's Meta a terrorist organisation: Report

“This year, we identified more than 400 ‘malicious’ apps, on both Android and iOS, that target internet users and steal their login information,” Meta stated. The apps, it said, were disguised as photo editors, mobile games or health trackers.

Some of these were downloaded from software stores of Apple and Alphabet (Google), both of whom have been informed about the issue, Meta added.

The social media giant said it will share tips, with those whose accounts were compromised, on how to avoid falling prey to such apps, whether for Facebook or any other networking website.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}