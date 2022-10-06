Your Instagram, Facebook feeds will have more ads

Meta, the parent company of social media giants including Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, is testing many new features which may increase advertisements for users on its platforms.

According to the blog post shared by Meta, the new tools are being launched so that Instagram users and advertisers may communicate more effectively.

The businesses can now post advertisements in Explore home - the grid that users see when they first click the Explore tab. Therefore, the Explore tab will have more advertisements for consumers.

Additionally, Meta disclosed that it is starting to test advertisements in profile feed. Users can read through after visiting the profile of another account and tapping on a post. This implies that there will be more advertisements than before in a user profile feed.

Although advertisements are a standard feature of profile feeds, an experiment is being conducted with a monetization potential that allows qualified authors to generate additional income from ads featured in their feeds.

Select US authors will be the first to receive this, but it must not come as a surprise if it is eventually rolled out to all users worldwide.

Apart from this, Meta also announced new advertisement features for Facebook. It stated, “To help businesses better connect with customers through Reels on Facebook, we’re launching a test of post-loop ads—four to ten-second skippable and standalone video ads that play after a reel has ended.” It informed that the original reel will start playing once the ad finishes.

Meta further revealed that it is also starting the test of image carousel ads for Reels from today. “These horizontally-scrollable ads can include anywhere from 2 to 10 image ads and will be shown at the bottom of Facebook Reels content,” the parent company of Facebook added.

