Marshall Kilburn III speaker with 50-hour battery, 4-inch woofer launched

Marshall has introduced the Kilburn III, its newest portable Bluetooth speaker, seven years after launching the second-generation model. The latest speaker brings significant upgrades, including a battery that runs for more than 50 hours on a full charge. This duration more than doubles the playtime offered by its predecessor. Let’s take a closer look at its specifications and what the new speaker has to offer. Marshall Kilburn III speaker with a 50-hour battery, Bluetooth 5.3 support, and IP54-rated protection, has been launched.(Marshall)

Marshall Kilburn III Speaker: Specifications and Features

The Marshall Kilburn III offer a 360-degree sound using a 4-inch woofer and two 2-inch full-range speakers. The audio system is driven by one 30W Class D amplifier for the woofer and two 10W Class D amplifiers for the full-range drivers. It claims to reach a sound pressure level of up to 91 dB SPL at a distance of one meter. A bass reflex system supports the low-end output. The cabinet is designed to deliver stereo sound without blind spots, as per the company.

Furthermore, the speaker supports Bluetooth 5.3, which enables multipoint connectivity and a wireless range of up to 10 meters. For those who prefer a wired connection, a 3.5 mm AUX input is also included. The supported audio codecs are SBC, LC3, and MPEG-2 AAC. The device does not include any built-in microphones.

Control features are positioned on the top panel. Users can adjust volume, bass, treble, and toggle power. The panel also has buttons for media control, Bluetooth pairing, and mode selection. A USB-C port allows the speaker to charge other devices, which also effectively functions as a power bank.

With an IP54 rating, the Kilburn III is resistant to dust and water. It uses a rechargeable and replaceable battery. When using a 30W USB-C PD charger, a 20-minute charge will deliver up to 8 hours of playtime. According to the company, it takes around three hours to fully charge the speaker. It supports power inputs of USB-C 9V/3A and 5V/3A.

The speaker’s dimensions measure 273 x 150 x 169 mm, and it weighs 2.8 kg. Buyers can choose between Black and Brass or Cream colour options. The product uses 38 percent recycled materials and is compatible with the Marshall Bluetooth app.

Marshall Kilburn III Speaker: Price and Availability

The Kilburn III speaker is priced at 349 euros (around Rs. 33,749) and is available for purchase on Marshall’s website, and will be available in retail stores from June 10.