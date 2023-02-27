Master GTA 5 money game: Hacks for every beginner to become a millionaire

Looking to make some serious cash in GTA Online but feeling lost as a newbie? Look no further! Here are the top money hacks every beginner must know to get ahead in the game.

Finish Time Trial Missions every week

Time Trial missions are a quick and easy way to make some serious cash in GTA Online. These missions only take a couple of minutes to complete and pay out anywhere from $100,000 to $250,000. The location of these missions changes every week, so keep an eye out on the map for new challenges and rewards.

Save money to buy the Buzzard Attack Chopper or Bati 801RR

Invest in the Pegassi Bati 801RR motorcycle or Nagasaki Buzzard Attack Chopper, two of the most valuable vehicles in the game. These vehicles will make it easier to complete missions and make money quickly.

Buy businesses in the best locations

Purchase businesses in central locations to gain easy access to all corners of the map. This will save time and money while doing business-related missions.

Buying supplies is better than stealing them for free

Upgrading your business equipment and purchasing supplies may cost money, but it saves time and results in higher profits. Each purchase meets the entire supply requirement, allowing players to engage in other money-making activities.

Franklin's assassination missions pay the most money in free roam

Franklin Clinton's assassination missions, also known as Payphone Hit missions, are among the best free-roam missions to make fast money. Each successful assassination pays out $85,000 in cash. The missions can be repeated every 20 minutes with no cap on the number of times they can be played.

