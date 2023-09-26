Melamine dinner sets are durable and easy to clean: Top 9 picks for September'23

Are you looking for a great dinner set to enhance your dining table aesthetically? You have come to the right place. Check out these melamine dinner sets; they are affordable and durable. These dinner sets would be a great addition to your table without being over budget. Melamine-made dinner sets are dishwasher-safe. They are also stain-resistant and non-porous; moreover, you can keep food warm in melamine utensils for a long time.

Dinner sets can enhance your dining room and table; they can delight your guests. Moreover, an excellent dinner set is a great conversation starter. However, the overwhelming amount of information can make it challenging to pick a dinner set. This article lists Amazon's top branded dinner sets; all are under ₹2000, making them affordable choices. However, the beauty of the dinner set remains. These aesthetically pleasing must-buy dinner sets will make your dining table more attractive.

1. Smart Dining Dinner Set Blue Sparkle

This dinner set from Smart Dining may become your dream; its white dot pattern on a blue background will look gorgeous on most dinner tables. You get sweet aesthetics with this dinner set. This Smart Dining dinner set has sixteen pieces, including 4 full plates; these are 11 inches wide. Full plates will be perfect for adults. Half plates are 8-inch wide, usually for serving side dishes. Moreover, you get 8 bowls that would be great for serving liquid dishes.

Specifications:

Colour : Blue

Brand : Smart Dining

Pattern : Dots

Collection Name : All

Item Weight : 2.0 kg

Pros Cons Multiple sized plates Not suitable for blue-coloured tables Attractive dot design Eight bowls

2. Golden Fish Melamine Floral Printed Dinner Set

Consider this dinner set from Golden Fish if you like flowers. The Golden Fish Melamine dinner set has a white colour; It's pretty floral design on a white background would be highly pleasing to the eyes. This dinner set includes full plates, half plates, bowls, and spoons; you get bowls of multiple sizes suitable for every dish. Moreover, the Golden Fish dinner set is very lightweight.

Specifications:

Colour : Blue

Brand : Golden Fish

Pattern : Floral

Collection Name : All

Item Weight : 1.5 Kilograms

Pros Cons Pretty floral design Can be less attractive on white dining tables Varied bowl sizes Includes serving spoons

3. ECOSPIT Container Matt Black Dinner Set

This affordable melamine dinner set from Ecospit Container can be great for any light-coloured table. Its matt black colour projects confidence and elegance, making it a great dinner invite. The Ecospit Container dinner set includes full plates, half plates, and bowls; this dinner set from Ecospit is suitable for families of sizes 2-6. The full plates are for the main dishes; the half plates are for side dishes or for kids. You also receive dongas for serving liquid dishes, accompanied by two serving spoons. Moreover, there are special small bowls for serving chutney.

Specifications:

Colour : Black

Brand : ECOSPIT CONTAINER

Pattern : Solid

Collection Name : All

Item Weight : 450 Grams

Pros Cons Elegant black color Not suitable for any dark-coloured tables, including wooden ones. Matte finish Light Weight

4. Goodhomes Dinner Set

This melamine dinner set from Goodhomes shows how simplicity can be elegant. Goodhome dinner set is white; its concentric circle pattern makes it interesting, despite lacking colours. This dinner set from Goodhomes comes with full plates, quarter plates, and veg bowls. The quarter plates are useful for serving snacks, while full plates of this Goodhomes dinner set serve adults the main dish. You can also use the quarter plates for serving food to kids.

Specifications:

Colour : White

Brand : GOOD HOMES WITH WORD YSR

Pattern : Solid

Collection Name : All

Item Weight : 165 Grams

Pros Cons Simple design May not be noticeable on light-coloured tables Plenty of bowls Extremely Light Weight

5. aeMaharani Dinner Set

For giving a royal look to your dining table, consider aeMaharani Melamine dinner set. The dinner set has a traditional floral pattern. The reddish-brown angular flower with golden detailings emulates the ancient times when you had limited colours. This dinner set from aeMaharani can improve the elegance of dining tables of all colours; however, it would be better suited with light-coloured ones. With this dinner set, you get full plates, half plates, bowls, and spoons. aeMaharani dinner set's full plates can serve adult portions, while half plates serve the kids or side dishes. You get six beautiful bowls with this dinner set from aeMaharani to elegantly serve liquid dishes.

Specifications:

Colour : Off-white

Brand : aeMAHARANI

Pattern : Floral

Collection Name : All

Item Weight : 3.2 Kilograms

Pros Cons Traditional floral pattern Heavy Spoons included 24-piece dinner set

6. Smart Dining Dinner Set

If you like black, this dinner set from Smart Dining is for you. This melamine dinner set has a glossy black finish. Including the spiral pattern, this dinner set brings elegant simplicity to your dining room. Black is excellent with any light colour; it will enhance the aesthetics of your dining table. You get 16 items with this dinner set from Smart Dining, which includes full plates, half plates, and bowls.

Specifications:

Material : Melamine

Brand : Smart Dining

Colour : Black

Special Feature : Dishwasher Safe

Occasion : Picnic

Style : Modern

Shape : Round

Seasons : All Seasons

Product Dimensions : 78.7L x 78.7W x 30.5Th Centimeters

Pros Cons Glossy black finish Not suitable for dark dining tables Spiral design 8 bowls included

7. Home Decorise Melamine Matt Black Dinner Set

This melamine dinner set could be an excellent choice for those who want a matte finish. Matte finish provides a velvety feel to your dinner set; moreover, the scratches are less visible. This dinner set from Home Decorise is black-coloured and has a spiral design, making it suitable for light-coloured dining tables. You get full plates, quarter plates, and serving bowls with the Home Decorise Melamine Matt Black Dinner Set.

Specifications:

Colour : Black

Brand : Home Decorise

Pattern : Solid

Collection Name : All

Item Weight : 2000 Grams

Pros Cons Matt black finish Not suitable for dark-coloured tables Spiral Design 8 bowls included

8. Greenland White and Gold Premium Dinner Set

For enriching your dinner table with a touch of gold, consider this premium melamine dinner set from Greenland. Its flowery shape makes it stand out from other dinner sets and makes it one of the luxury dinner sets. Moreover, the gold pattern increases its beauty manyfold; the pattern looks like waves of liquid gold in milk. You get 12 pieces with the Greenland Premium Dinner set, including plates and katoris.

Specifications:

Colour : White - Gold

Brand : GREENLAND ECOSTRWZ

Pattern : Solid

Collection Name : All

Item Weight : 2500 Grams

Pros Cons Flowery shape Not suitable for light-coloured dining tables Gold pattern Matte finish

9. Decor Vibes Melamine Matt Black Dinner Set

This one from Decor Vibes would be a great choice if you want a dinner set with a serving bowl. The dinner set is black and has a matt finish. Decor Vibes Melamine Matt Black dinner set is great for couples; it comes with two half and two full plates. Moreover, you get four Bowls with a 400 ml capacity. These would be very useful for serving liquid Indian dishes. The dinner set also includes two spoons and chutney dips, increasing the versatility of this melamine dinner set.

Specifications:

Colour : Black

Brand : DECOR VIBES

Pattern : Solid

Collection Name : All

Finish Type : Matte

Pros Cons 4 large bowls Not great for dark-coloured dining tables Spoons Dip bowls

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Smart Dining Melamine Dinner Set Blue Sparkle Multiple Sized Plates Attractive dot design Eight bowls Golden Fish Melamine Floral Dinner Set Pretty floral design Varied bowl sizes Includes serving spoons Ecospit Container Matt Black Dinner Set Elegant Black Color Matte Finish Light Weight Goodhomes Melamine Dinner Set Simple design Plenty of bowls Extremely Light Weight aeMaharani Melamine Dinner Set Traditional floral pattern Spoons included 24-piece dinner set Smart Dining Melamine Dinner Set Glossy black finish Spiral design 8 bowls included Home Decorise Melamine Matt Black Dinner Set Matt black finish Spiral Design 8 bowls included Greenland White and Gold Premium Dinner Set Flowery shape Gold pattern Matte finish Decor Vibes Melamine Black Vibes Dinner Set 4 large bowls Spoons Dip bowls

Best overall product

The overall best melamine dinner set is from aeMaharani. The traditional floral design speaks for its aesthetics, making it more valuable. Moreover, you get spoons, unlike several other dinner set brands on this list. The 24 pieces include six pieces of every type. That means, aeMaharani dinner set serves six adults with a full range of items, and every one of them gets to enjoy bowls, spoons, half-plates and full plates simultaneously.

Best value for money

As you can get aeMaharani melamine dinner set for ₹1299, it also provides the most value for money. At this price range, other dinner set options for the kitchen in this list have fewer items or don't include spoons. With this aeMaharni dinner set, you get the same number of spoons as there are plates. Therefore, for an all-rounded dinner experience, aeMaharani melamine dinner sets provide the most affordable option.

How to find the best melamine dinner set under ₹ 2000?

You only have to consider the aesthetics to find the best melamine dinner set under ₹2000. You have chosen the material; therefore, the strength remains the same. You only have to perform the following steps to find your perfect elegant dinner set:

Search for melamine dinner sets online : This method is the fastest; it saves you travel time. You can also jump from one dinner set to another just by clicking and scrolling. Online search also gives you a larger selection.

: This method is the fastest; it saves you travel time. You can also jump from one dinner set to another just by clicking and scrolling. Online search also gives you a larger selection. Pick those that please your eyes : There are many choices for aesthetics, including the finish, the colour, the design, and the shape. Nowadays, you may also use AR technology to place the dinner set on your dining table virtually. That way, you can make better decisions.

: There are many choices for aesthetics, including the finish, the colour, the design, and the shape. Nowadays, you may also use AR technology to place the dinner set on your dining table virtually. That way, you can make better decisions. Read the reviews: Reviews tell you about the products and the seller so that you know what to expect. It is important to read bad and good reviews; they tell you what is good or bad about the dinner set. You may not care about some features that some people think are good or bad.

