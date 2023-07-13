Meta brings real-time Avatar calls to Instagram & Messenger
According to Meta, this option is for people who are not ‘camera-ready’ to be on video during a call.
Meta's ‘Avatar’ feature can now be used for real-time calls on Instagram and Messenger, the Mark Zuckerberg-helmed social media giant has announced.
Avatar was launched in December last year, with the Meta-owned WhatsApp being its first destination. Later, it was extended to the company's Facebook and Instagram applications.
Why the update?
Making the announcement on July 11, Meta noted how there are times when a person may not be camera-ready. This option, therefore, allows users to be off-camera, but be ‘represented’ by their avatar – their digital version – on the video call.
Additional Avatar updates
In the same blog post, the company announced a slew of additional updates for Avatars:
Animated Stickers: These can be shared in Instagram and Facebook Stories and Reels, Facebook comments, and one-on-one conversations on Messenger and Instagram.
Social stickers: These too can be shared in direct conversations between two users. Also, by @Tagging, you can add some of your friends to Facebook Stories; thus, your avatar and those of your friends, can hang out in the metaverse.
Create avatar in a jiffy: A new feature is being tested to make it easier for people to create their digital counterparts. Under this, they must take a selfie, and, from the generated selfie, Meta will suggest an option for your avatar.
Standardised look: Instead of having different avatars for each Meta platform, you will now sport a uniform avatar across all its apps.