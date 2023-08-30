Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Technology / Meta brings WhatsApp app to macOS with audio, video group calls

Meta brings WhatsApp app to macOS with audio, video group calls

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Aug 30, 2023 02:18 PM IST

The service allows a maximum of eight attendees on video, and 32 on audio calls.

WhatsApp parent Meta Platforms (earlier Facebook, Inc.) has released a WhatsApp app for macOS, allowing group calls – both audio and video – on the Mac computers.

The WhatsApp for Mac supports video calls with up to 8 people (Image courtesy: Meta)

The WhatsApp app for macOS follows the March release of the one for Windows desktop.

WhatsApp for macOS

In a press release, Meta stated that the service has been ‘redesigned to be familiar to Mac users.

(1.) With it, people can make group calls from Mac for the first time. A maximum of eight attendees are allowed for video, and 32, for audio calls.

(2.) An individual can join a group call after it has started; you can also see call history, and choose to receive call notifications even when the app is closed.

(3.) Also, users can share files by dragging and dropping into a chat, and view chat history.

(4.) As with WhatsApp on any device, this app, too, ensure maintains the privacy of personal messages and calls, doing so via end-to-end encryption.

(5.) The Mac computer must be macOS 11 or later, according to CNET.

How to download?

For this, users must click on this link. Once there, click on ‘Download'; you will see three options, namely Android, iOS, and Mac.

Hit the download button under Mac.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
whatsapp mark zuckerburg
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP