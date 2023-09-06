Meta employees back in office as new mandate kicks in

Employees of Meta Platforms (earlier Facebook, Inc.) returned to offices on Tuesday, with the company's work-from-office mandate coming into effect on September 5, as scheduled.

Representational Image(AP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Under the policy, Meta employees must work from office at least three days a week.

‘For people working from office…’

In a statement, the tech giant told CNBC that its immediate focus is to ensure a ‘strong and valuable’ experience for people who have returned to the company's physical locations.

“In the near-term, our in-person focus is designed to support a strong, valuable experience for our people who have chosen to work from the office, and we are being thoughtful and intentional about where we invest in remote work,” the release stated.

It added: "We believe that the distributed work will continue to be important in the future, particularly as our technology improves.

The warning

Last month, ahead of the September 5 deadline, staffers received an email from Lori Goler, the head of human resources at Meta, with a warning that individuals disobeying the rule will be subjected to disciplinary actions, including and up to, termination of services.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Tasking managers with tracking the attendance of their team members on a monthly basis, Goler wrote that team leaders must follow up with those who fail to meet the policy requirements.

The office directive is, however, not applicable to remote workers who are instructed not to be in office more than four days, every two months.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail