Meta One launches globally, giving Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp users more ways to create, connect and personalise

Meta has launched Meta One, a new subscription service that adds features and expands AI access across Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp and Meta AI. The company is introducing separate plans for individual users, creators and businesses.

Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp subscriptions add new customisation, messaging, insights, and chat management features. (Meta)

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The subscriptions build on Meta’s existing free experiences rather than replacing them. They are designed for users who want more customisation, greater AI usage, or additional tools to manage their presence and businesses. Here is everything you need to know about Meta One and its new subscription plans.

Meta One features and capabilities

Meta One brings together more than 50 features across Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp and Meta AI. The company says the service will expand to include Edits, AI glasses and other experiences over time.

For individual users, Meta is continuing its single-product subscriptions for Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp. These plans add features focused on personalisation, creativity and organisation across each app.

Instagram Plus includes custom fonts for DMs and Stories, notifications when selected people view a Story, and DM previews. Facebook Plus adds Messenger customisation, more Reels insights, and expanded super reactions. WhatsApp Plus is set to test additional storage for chat and media backups, along with Focus Schedules that can mute or hide chats at specific times.

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{{^usCountry}} Meta One also introduces Core and Premium bundles for people who want more from Meta’s AI tools. Both plans combine the features offered through Instagram Plus, Facebook Plus and WhatsApp Plus with expanded access to some of Meta’s more compute-intensive AI capabilities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meta One also introduces Core and Premium bundles for people who want more from Meta’s AI tools. Both plans combine the features offered through Instagram Plus, Facebook Plus and WhatsApp Plus with expanded access to some of Meta’s more compute-intensive AI capabilities. {{/usCountry}}

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This includes generating more images and videos with Meta AI, as well as creating and editing images using Meta’s Muse models. Subscribers also get greater access to in-app AI features, such as Restyle on Instagram.

Meta says Meta AI will remain available for everyday use without a subscription. The paid plans are instead aimed at users who want greater creative freedom and more extensive use of AI-powered features.

Meta One also offers a separate set of tools for creators and businesses. These are designed to help them build their presence, engage with audiences and manage customer interactions directly within Meta’s apps.

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Creators and businesses can get enhanced profiles that showcase websites, locations and customer feedback. They can also use a more prominent follow button on Reels and automatically send follow invitations to people who engage with their content.

Businesses also gain greater access to Meta Business Agent on WhatsApp. The tool is designed to help respond to customers around the clock, while Meta plans to add more AI agent capabilities for marketing, business operations, content creation and optimisation.

Meta is also planning to bring Edits Plus to Meta One. The upcoming plan will offer additional cloud storage for syncing projects across devices, along with greater access to an Edits assistant that can analyse Instagram insights and help users brainstorm content ideas.

Meta One pricing and availability

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Meta One plans are now available globally, with different subscriptions for individual users, AI power users, creators, and businesses.

Single-product plans:

Instagram Plus: ₹ 99 per month, with additional expression, connection and customisation features.

WhatsApp Plus: ₹ 79 per month, with exclusive themes, icons, special-effect stickers and the ability to pin more chats.

Facebook Plus: ₹ 99 per month, with features including custom app icons, super hearts and other personalisation options.

Individual and AI power-user bundles:

Core: ₹ 549 per month, combining the three individual app plans with expanded access to Meta AI features, including image and video generation.

Premium: ₹ 1950 per month, offering everything in Core with higher access to Meta AI and other creative tools.

Creator and business bundles:

Essential: Starts at ₹ 639 per month. It includes enhanced presence tools, more Meta Business Agent access, a verified badge, a verified WhatsApp Business channel and impersonation protection, subject to successful verification.

Advanced: Starts at ₹ 2,099 per month. It adds scheduled Stories, links in organic posts and Reels, exportable analytics, deeper audience insights, more linked devices and additional WhatsApp Business broadcast credits.

Expert: Starts at ₹ 6,399 per month, with higher levels of feature access and Meta Business Agent capacity for teams.

Max: Starts at ₹ 20,990 per month, offering the highest levels of feature access and Meta Business Agent capacity for businesses operating at scale.

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Meta says its core experiences across Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp and Meta AI will remain free. The subscriptions are intended to provide additional features and expanded AI access beyond those free experiences.