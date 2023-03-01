Microsoft ambitious to expand to mobile gaming with Activision King acquisition

In a bold move that has sent shockwaves through the gaming industry, Microsoft has announced its intention to acquire Activision King. According to Phil Spencer, Head of Xbox, the move is driven by Microsoft's desire to expand its services to the mobile gaming market, an area in which Activision King has a wealth of expertise and dominance.

The mobile gaming industry is growing at an unprecedented rate, with lots of untapped potential, and King's industry knowledge and dominance make them the perfect partner for Xbox's expansion into this market.

While some major players have expressed concern about the acquisition's impact on gamers, Microsoft has been quick to reassure consumers that they remain committed to putting them first and that the deal will not harm their interests.

The acquisition will give Microsoft access to the talent pool that has made games like Call of Duty: Mobile a massive success, and Spencer has made it clear that the deal is about more than just acquiring exclusive content.

Xbox is all about creating quality games that everyone can enjoy on any platform, and if the Activision deal goes through, there will be no Call of Duty exclusivity for any platform, with all versions available on the same day with no exclusive content.

Spencer has also taken a dig at PlayStation's exclusive content, citing Hogwarts Legacy as an example of content that is unfair to gamers and contrary to the principles of inclusivity. Xbox believes that all gamers should have equal access to enjoy a title, regardless of their chosen platform.

With this acquisition, Microsoft is poised to take the mobile gaming market by storm and offer gamers even more options to enjoy their favorite titles.

