Xbox and Nintendo announce 10-Year deal to Bring Call of Duty to more players

In an unprecedented move, Xbox and Nintendo have signed a 10-year binding contract that will see Call of Duty, one of the largest video game franchises, available on Nintendo devices. The announcement was made by Microsoft Vice Chair and President Brad Smith on Twitter, stating that the deal aims to expand access to Call of Duty for more players using Nintendo devices, including all features and playable content.

Negotiations between Microsoft and Nintendo

According to reports, the contract between Microsoft and Nintendo was achieved after proper negotiations. Microsoft announced the deal's success as a reflection of their intent to create more competition in the market by providing access to Xbox Games and Activision titles on more supported devices and platforms.

Equal access for Nintendo users

Under the 10-year contract, Nintendo will have equal access to all Call of Duty titles, including the newest releases. This means that all end-users will be able to experience the popular Activision series with equal access to all features and content. Nintendo will receive the Call of Duty titles on the same day as Xbox, making the title more accessible to a wider audience.

The beginning of a larger integration

In addition to Call of Duty, the announcement also outlines that Microsoft will attempt to introduce Xbox Games to more supported platforms, which could be the start of a larger integration where players can enjoy access to some of the Xbox titles even on their Nintendo devices.

What's next for Nintendo and Call of Duty?

Although the deal directly mentions Activision's Call of Duty, specific details remain ambiguous. Many fans expect Nintendo to launch new hardware capable of supporting such titles, and there is speculation that Activision's popular first-person shooter title may be poised for release on the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2, which is the next-generation Nintendo device.

Positive impact on Activision's acquisition

The popular support for this deal could positively impact Activision's acquisition by Microsoft, which has been under scrutiny by the Federal Trade Association (FTC). The FTC launched a lawsuit, citing that the makers of Xbox could easily hinder competitors after acquiring one of the largest video game franchises. However, this new development could alleviate regulators' concerns that Microsoft would make Call of Duty an Xbox-exclusive series.