Mobile World Congress 2023 begins today. What to expect

The biggest gathering of the world’s top Android manufacturers - Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023 - is set to begin on Monday at Barcelona in Spain. After a halt of two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the MWC was held in 2022 at a smaller scale. In 2023, the event is expected to showcase at least 2000 exhibitors and host over 80,000 attendees from more than 200 countries, according to the MWC official website. The trade show will go on till Thursday, March 2, at Fira de Barcelona convention centre.

While top players like Samsung and Sony are not expected to make any key announcements, watch out for big updates from brands like Honor, OnePlus, Huawei, and HMD’s Nokia, as per a report in The Verge.

Just like the unveiling of Oppo Find N2 Flip and Samsung’s Galaxy S23 series in February, major manufacturers now prefer independent launches for their flagship products.

A look at top brand announcements you can look out for at the MWC 2023:

OnePlus

Considered to be the company's first device that utilizes external LED lighting, OnePlus 11 Concept will be unveiled at MWC 2023. The teaser for the concept was released recently. In accordance with its earlier concept phones, the 11 concept is also highly unlikely to be open for purchase. However, it offers a window into the future of OnePlus features and devices.

Xiaomi

As expected, Xiaomi launched its much-awaited flagship smartphone of the year, the Xiaomi 13 Pro, just before the MWC 2023. The latest smartphone features a 6.7-inch LTPO OLED display offering a 120Hz refresh rate. Globally, the Xiaomi 13 Pro starts at a price of EUR 1,299 (around ₹1.13 lakh). The company has also announced the Xiaomi 13 and the Xiaomi 13 Lite. Xiaomi has collaborated with Leica to launch the Xiaomi 13 Pro in India.

Tecno

A smaller mobile manufacturer, Tecno is planning to bring out a new foldable phone. The Tecno Phantom V Fold at MWC 2023 will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ chipset.

Realme

The Realme GT 3 - the world's first 240W fast-charging smartphone - is set to be launched on Tuesday at MWC 2023. Powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, the phone is expected to be budget friendly despite the advanced smartphone charging abilities.

Samsung

Samsung is not expected to announce brand new smartphones but will exhibit the Galaxy S23 series and showcase other 5G technologies.

Nubia

From VR glasses to 3D tablets, Nubia is set to launch Nubia Neovision Glass, for an enriching audio-visual experience. and Nubia Pad 3D, a tablet that supports 3D visuals.

