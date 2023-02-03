Waiting for the ‘Coca-Cola’ edition of Realme 10 Pro 5G? Check launch date, time

Realme has finally revealed the India launch date of a special, ‘Coca-Cola’ edition of its 10 Pro 5G. Taking to Twitter, Realme India announced that the launch will take place at 12:30pm on February 10.

“The coolest come together to give you a design worth drooling over. The #realme10Pro5GCocaColaEdition, launching on 10th Feb, 12:30 PM. #CheersForReal,” tweeted Realme India.

An eight second-long clip attached with the tweet gave a glimpse of the Coca-Cola edition. Here, the back of the device is painted in the beverage giant's iconic red and black colour scheme. On the left, the dual-camera setup is painted in black, while the right side is painted in red, and has a massive Coca-Cola branding.

Realme has also released a microsite for the upcoming special edition of the 10 Pro 5G. The microsite shows that the company is offering more than 50,000 free bookings.

Realme 10 Pro 5G

The Realme 10 series debuted in December last year; it is available in three models, including the 10 Pro, which brings 5G with some upgrades, and has a starting cost of ₹18,999. The Snapdragon 695 chipset-based model has features such as a 6.72-inch full HD+LCD display, a 5,000 mAh capacity battery, a 16 MP selife camera, and more.

