Moto G96 5G mobile launch teased on Flipkart: What to expect from this budget phone

Motorola is preparing to launch a new mobile phone in India, following the recent launch of the Motorola Edge 60 earlier this month. The company has started teasing a new device that appears to belong to its G-series lineup. Though Motorola has not officially confirmed the model name or release date, details available from Flipkart and various leaks suggest the upcoming phone could be the Moto G96 5G. Motorola is preparing to launch its new Moto G96 5G smartphone in India soon.(Flipkart)

Moto G96 5G: Launch, Price and Colour Options (Expected)

Recent leaks and rumours suggest that the upcoming smartphone is likely to be the Motorola G96 5G. Motorola has not officially confirmed the launch date, but reports suggest the device may debut in India as soon as next month. According to earlier reports by Android Headlines, the device could be priced around Rs. 22,000. The upcoming handset is set to offer multiple colour options, including Green, Blue, Pink, and Teal Blue.

Moto G96 5G: Key Specifications and Features (Expected)

The Flipkart teaser images have revealed that the Moto G96 5G will feature a dual rear camera setup arranged in two circular modules positioned vertically. The back panel may have a vegan leather finish, which will give the phone a distinct look. The front display is said to have a quad-curved design with a punch-hole camera for selfies.

Furthermore, the device is rumoured to feature a 6.67-inch pOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate support.

Under the hood, the Moto G96 5G is expected to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset. The device could come equipped with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It is expected to run on Android 15 with Motorola’s Hello UI overlay.

In terms of optics, the device is expected to sport a 50MP Sony Lytia 700C, accompanied by an 8MP macro camera. The phone is unlikely to include an ultra-wide lens in its secondary camera setup. It is also expected to have a 32MP front camera for selfies and video calling..

Moreover, the Moto G96 5G might pack a 5,500mAh battery with 68W fast charging support. Reports also suggest the phone may carry an IP68 rating to make it resistant to dust and water. Additionally, the device could support Motorola’s Smart Connect feature, which will allow seamless syncing between the phone and Lenovo PCs.