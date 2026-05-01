Motorola adds Swarovski crystals to its Signature phone and Moto Buds 2 Plus, but you can't buy them yet
Motorola unveils Swarovski-studded Signature phone and Moto Buds 2 Plus, blending luxury design with flagship performance; pricing remains unannounced.
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Motorola announced the launch of a new Signature smartphone and Moto Buds 2 Plus, with both of them featuring Swarovski crystals. The announcement brings the brand’s push toward blending premium design with flagship hardware. Motorola is positioning the new devices as a mix of technology and fashion focused craftsmanship.
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Motorola Signature: What’s new?
The main upgrade in the new Motorola Signature model is the Swarovski treatment, with 20 hand placed crystals into a quilted rear design. The device also features a PANTONE curated Violet Indigo finish inspired by cosmic themes, offering a jewelry like aesthetic to the device.
In terms of hardware, the smartphone stays the same as the regular version, it is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset with advanced AI for both imaging and performance. It also comes with a flagship camera system and durable build with IP68 and IP69 ratings, the frame is made partly from recycled aluminium. Motorola has also included military grade durability certification, adding a layer of ruggedness despite its luxury design.
Moto Buds 2 Plus
The Moto Buds 2 Plus receive a similar Swarovski upgrade, featuring crystals embedded across both the earbuds and the charging case. Each earbud includes multiple crystals, while the case carries a larger cluster, giving it a distinct premium look.
On the performance side, the earbuds are tuned with Sound by Bose technology, aiming to deliver balanced and immersive audio. They offer up to 40 hours of total playback with the charging case and are designed to compete in the premium true wireless segment. The focus remains on combining audio quality with standout design.
Pricing and availability
Motorola confirmed that the Swarovski editions of the Signature smartphone and Moto Buds 2 Plus will roll out in select global markets, including parts of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia-Pacific. Exact pricing and region-wise availability details are expected to be announced closer to launch.Pricing details have not been announced yet, though these devices are expected to be priced higher than their standard versions.