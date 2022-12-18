This is the new change for Twitter Blue users announced by Elon Musk

Elon Musk has announced new changes to the Twitter's Blue Verified, this after the controversy over abrupt suspension of accounts of several journalists who cover the social media platform.“Twitter will start incorporating mute & block signals from Blue Verified (not Legacy Blue) as downvotes”, the 51-year-old tycoon tweeted.

The Twitter owner said that all the user actions will factor into a neural network model for a tweet and the account tweeting, including positive actions.

“As user accounts develop credibility, their actions will have greater weight, similar to how @CommunityNotes works”, he added. Musk also said that it will be now easier to read tweets from just those accounts you follow and other tweet curations.

Few days ago, Musk had launched its new Twitter Blue subscription service with colour ticks for individuals, business, government and government organisations. The new features include blue tick for verified individuals, gold tick to denote business and grey tick for governments and government organisation. The Android users will pay $8 per month for the verification badge, but iPhone users will have to share $11a month.

The rift between Musk and the media widened after Twitter suspended accounts of several journalists. The billionaire had accused them of endangering their family. It all began after Twitter suspended an account named @elonjet which tracked flights of his private jet.

Musk defended the move after a car in Los Angeles carrying one of his children was followed by a ‘stalker’ and seemed to blame the tracking of his jet for the incident. Some journalists had reported on the incident, including tweets linked to the suspended account.

The accounts of more than half a dozen journalists from The New York Times, CNN, The Washington Post and other outlets were suspended, evoking strong reactions from the European Union and the United Nations. However, accounts of some journalists were reactivated later.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail