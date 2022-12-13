Musk's new Twitter subscription service has blue, gold and grey ticks | 5 points

Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Monday relaunched a subscription service for the social media platform called 'Twitter Blue'. For the new subscription service, the blue tick will have half the number of advertisements and that the social media platform will be offering a higher tier with “no advertisements” by around next year, Musk wrote in a tweet.

Twitter blue features include a blue tick indicating users' handle is verified, a gold checkmark will replace the ‘official’ label for businesses, and a grey checkmark will replace the label for governments and government organisations. The subscribers will get access to the Edit Tweet feature, as well as higher quality video uploads (1,080p), and a ‘reader mode.’

Here are the top five points about Musk's 'Twitter blue' relaunch:

1. Musk relaunched the subscription service for Twitter on Monday, days after it was suspended initially after the platform was flooded by accounts impersonating celebrities or organizations.

2. For the verification badge, Android users will continue to pay $8 per month. However, the price has been increased for iPhone owners, for whom it will cost $11 per month.

3. Musk said that the Twitter basic blue tick will have “half the number of advertisements” in a reply on Twitter. “Basic Blue will have half the number of ads. We will offer a higher tier with no ads next year,” he wrote.

4. Twitter dissolved its Trust and Safety Council - the advisory group of around 100 independent civil, human rights, and other organizations that the company formed in 2016 to address hate speech, child exploitation, suicide, self-harm, and other problems on the platform.

5. The council had been scheduled to meet with Twitter representatives on Monday night, however, the social media platform informed the group via an email that it was disbanding the council, reported AP citing several council members.

