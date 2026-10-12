Need an iPad for work, study or entertainment? 5 cheaper alternatives worth considering this Amazon sale

An iPad is easily one of the first tablets that comes to mind when looking for a device for work and entertainment. However, an iPad costs a fortune, something you don't necessarily need to spend to get the same experience. Sure, Apple’s iPads are popular for their software, smooth performance and accessory support, but several Android tablets offer a compelling mix of features at significantly lower prices.

Best iPad competitor tablets in India. (Amazon)

By Shweta Ganjoo Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.



She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.



Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights. Read more Read less

Whether you need a tablet for attending online classes, taking notes, editing documents, making project reports, or streaming your favourite shows, there are plenty of Android alternatives to pick from. Tablet models from brands such as Samsung, Lenovo and Xiaomi offer features including high screen refresh rate, multi-speaker audio, stylus compatibility, smooth performance and keyboard support. Some of these models also offer expandable storage space, which gives users more flexibility in terms of downloading and storing the files and other documents that they need.

That said, not all Android tablets offer a performance with flexibility. Software updates, app compatibility, multitasking performance, accessory costs and after-sales support can make a significant difference to the overall experience.

So, to help you with the decision, we have shortlisted five iPad alternatives that deserve your attention. Here are our top picks for you.

Top features or iPad alternative tablets in India

MODEL DISPLAY PROCESSOR BATTERY Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ 13.1-inch Samsung Exynos 1580 10,090mAh Lenovo Idea Tab Pro Gen 2 with Pen Plus 13-inch Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 10,200mAh XIAOMI Pad 8 11.2-inch Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 9,200mAh Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus 12.7-inch Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 10,200mAh Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE 10.9-inch Samsung Exynos 1580 8,000mAh

Top 5 iPad alternatives that cost less

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ combines a slim aluminium design with a large 13.1-inch display, which makes it a versatile alternative to an iPad for work, study and entertainment. It is powered by Samsung’s Exynos 1580 processor, which offers responsive performance for everyday multitasking, streaming and productivity apps. Its 90Hz display delivers smooth scrolling, while the included S Pen supports handwritten notes, sketches and annotations. Its 10,090mAh battery, expandable storage, IP68-rated durability and Samsung productivity features make it a practical choice for everyday use.

Specifications Display 13.1-inch TFT LCD Processor Samsung Exynos 1580 RAM 12GB Storage 256GB Battery 10,090mAh Reasons to Buy Smooth performance Decent display Premium build quality Reasons to Avoid LCD display

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the tablet's premium build quality. They also appreciate its performance and S Pen support.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this tablet for its performance and software.

Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The Lenovo Idea Tab Pro Gen 2 with Pen Plus combines a sleek design with powerful hardware. Its 13-inch 3.5K display with a 144Hz refresh rate delivers sharp visuals and smooth scrolling, while the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor handles demanding apps and multitasking. The included Tab Pen Plus supports handwritten notes and sketching, while AI-powered productivity tools, expandable storage and a 10,200mAh battery enhance everyday versatility.

Specifications Display 13-inch 3.5K LTPS display Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 RAM 8GB LPDDR5X Storage 256GB UFS 4.0 Battery 10,200mAh Reasons to Buy Premium build quality Great display Good performance Good sound quality Reasons to Avoid Average battery life

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find this tablet to be one of their best gadget purchases, praising its awesome display quality, powerful Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 performance, and useful stylus for taking notes. The sound quality receives positive feedback, and customers appreciate its versatility.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this tablet for its performance, build and display.

The Xiaomi Pad 8 combines a slim metal design with powerful hardware. Its 11.2-inch 3.2K LCD display with a 144Hz refresh rate delivers sharp visuals, vibrant colours and smooth scrolling. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor and paired with 12GB RAM. This combination is equipped for demanding apps, multitasking and gaming. The 9,200mAh battery, quad Dolby Atmos speakers, AI-powered features and Focus Pen Pro support add versatility for productivity and creativity.

Specifications Display 11.2-inch LCD, 3.2K resolution Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 RAM 12GB LPDDR5T Storage 256GB UFS 4.1 Battery 9,200mAh Reasons to Buy Premium build quality Good performance Good sound quality Reasons to Avoid Average battery life

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the tablet's flagship-level performance, excellent sound quality, and powerful capabilities. They also like its build quality.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this tablet for its performance and build.

The Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus AI tablet is designed for users who want premium, iPad-like performance without being restricted to Apple's ecosystem. Its large 12.7-inch 3K PureSight Pro display with a 144Hz refresh rate delivers sharp visuals and fluid scrolling, while the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and 16GB RAM support demanding apps, gaming and multitasking. With 512GB storage, a 10,200mAh battery, six JBL-tuned speakers and a bundled keyboard and pen, it doubles as a capable productivity and entertainment device.

Specifications Display 12.7-inch 3K PureSight Pro LCD Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 RAM 16GB Storage 512GB Battery 10,200mAh Reasons to Buy Premium build quality Great battery life Great sound quality Smooth performance Reasons to Avoid Average display

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find this tablet to be one of the best Android devices around, appreciating its premium feel, excellent battery life that lasts two full days on a single charge, and 45W fast charging capability. The device comes fully loaded with accessories, and customers like its sound quality.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this tablet for its performance, sound and build.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE is a versatile iPad alternative designed for students, professionals and entertainment enthusiasts. Its slim, lightweight build houses a 10.9-inch WUXGA+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate, delivering smooth scrolling and clear visuals. It is powered by Samsung’s Exynos 1580 processor with 8GB RAM that handles everyday multitasking, streaming and productivity apps. The included S Pen supports handwritten notes and creative work, while AI-powered tools, desktop-style multitasking, expandable storage and an 8,000mAh battery add to its everyday versatility.

Specifications Display 10.9-inch TFT LCD Processor Samsung Exynos 1580 RAM 8GB Storage 128GB Battery 8,000mAh Reasons to Buy Premium build quality Great battery life Great features Reasons to Avoid Limited AI features

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the tablet suitable for daily use and appreciate its functionality for day-to-day activities. They also like its battery life and mix of features.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this tablet for its features and battery life.

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FAQs for buying a tablet in India Which is better, an Android tablet or an iPad? Choose an iPad if you already use Apple devices or need specific iPadOS apps; consider Android for greater choice across budgets and features.

How much RAM is enough for a tablet? For basic browsing, video streaming, reading and light educational apps, 4GB of RAM can be adequate. For smoother multitasking, frequent app switching and more demanding games, 6GB to 8GB is a better target.

How much storage should I choose when buying a tablet? For most users, 128GB is a practical starting point. If you download movies, save large PDFs, install multiple games or store creative projects, consider 256GB or more.

Should I buy a Wi-Fi-only tablet or a 4G/5G tablet? A Wi-Fi-only tablet is usually the more economical choice if you primarily use it at home, in college or in an office with reliable Wi-Fi. A cellular tablet is more convenient for travel, outdoor work and online classes away from Wi-Fi networks.

Is a tablet with a stylus pen worth buying? Yes, if you regularly take handwritten notes, annotate PDFs, draw illustrations or sign documents. An active stylus generally provides better precision and pressure sensitivity than a basic capacitive pen.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.