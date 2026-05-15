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Need easy to carry laptop for college? Checkout these budget options from Asus, HP and more

ASUS, Lenovo, HP and Acer now offer thin and light laptops with SSD storage, modern processors and long battery life.

Published on: May 15, 2026 01:31 PM IST
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Heavy laptops can quickly become inconvenient during daily travel, office commutes and college usage. Carrying bulky chargers and thick devices in backpacks for long hours is one reason many buyers are now shifting towards thin and light laptops that feel easier to manage throughout the day.

Thin and light laptops are easier to carry without compromising daily performance.
Thin and light laptops are easier to carry without compromising daily performance.
By Amit Rahi

For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.

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Modern budget laptops now combine slim designs with useful features like SSD storage, efficient Intel and AMD processors, Full HD displays and longer battery backup. Many brands are also offering lightweight builds without pushing prices too high. With ongoing sale discounts lowering prices further, this can be a good time to upgrade to a thin and light laptop that balances portability, performance and everyday usability.

The Acer Aspire One A114-45 is a lightweight budget laptop designed for students, office users, and everyday productivity tasks. Weighing only 1.3 kg, it focuses on portability while offering 12GB LPDDR4X RAM and a fast 256GB SSD for smoother multitasking than most entry-level laptops. The Intel Celeron N4500 processor handles browsing, documents, and online classes comfortably. Microsoft Office 2024 and Microsoft 365 Basic add extra value, making it suitable for work, study, and daily entertainment on the go.

Specifications

Processor
Intel Celeron N4500
RAM
12GB LPDDR4X
Storage
256GB SSD
Display
14-inch HD TN
Weight
1.3 kg

Reasons to Buy

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Extremely lightweight and portable

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12GB RAM improves multitasking

Reasons to Avoid

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HD display instead of Full HD

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Limited for heavy creative workloads

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the lightweight design and smooth everyday performance. Many also like the bundled Office software for students and work usage.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product for portability, practical multitasking performance, and useful bundled productivity software at a budget-friendly price.

Our Principles

Full Transparency

Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.

Brand Confidence

We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The Acer Aspire Lite AL15-41 delivers strong everyday performance in a slim and affordable package. Powered by the AMD Ryzen 5 5625U processor with 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD, it handles multitasking, office work, streaming, and light creative tasks efficiently. Its metal body gives the laptop a more premium feel despite the budget positioning. The Full HD 15.6-inch display improves media consumption and productivity, while the lightweight 1.59 kg design keeps it portable for students and professionals.

Specifications

Processor
AMD Ryzen 5 5625U
RAM
16GB
Storage
512GB SSD
Display
15.6-inch Full HD
Weight
1.59 kg

Reasons to Buy

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Powerful Ryzen 5 performance

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Premium metal body design

Reasons to Avoid

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Battery life could be better under heavy use

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No dedicated graphics card

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the fast multitasking performance and premium-looking metal finish. Many users also appreciate the laptop’s value-for-money hardware combination.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product for strong productivity performance and a premium thin-and-light design at a competitive price.

The HP 15 fd0569TU combines modern 13th Gen Intel performance with a slim everyday design suitable for students and office users. Featuring the Intel Core i3-1315U processor, 8GB DDR4 RAM, and a 512GB SSD, it delivers responsive daily computing performance. The Full HD anti-glare display improves viewing comfort during long work sessions, while the privacy shutter on the webcam enhances security. At 1.59 kg, it remains portable enough for commuting, classes, and hybrid work environments.

Specifications

Processor
Intel Core i3-1315U
RAM
8GB DDR4
Storage
512GB SSD
Display
15.6-inch Full HD Anti-Glare
Weight
1.59 kg

Reasons to Buy

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Modern 13th Gen Intel processor

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Privacy shutter improves webcam security

Reasons to Avoid

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8GB RAM may feel limited for heavy multitasking

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Integrated graphics only

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the smooth everyday performance and crisp Full HD display. Many users also like the lightweight design and quick boot speeds.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product for reliable modern performance and practical portability for work, study, and entertainment.

The ASUS Vivobook 15 X1504VA focuses on balanced everyday performance with a modern thin-and-light design. Equipped with the 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1315U processor, 12GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD, it handles productivity tasks, web browsing, and entertainment smoothly. The 15.6-inch Full HD display provides better clarity for work and streaming, while Office Home 2024 adds productivity value. Although lightweight for a 15-inch laptop, the sturdy build and practical feature set make it suitable for students and professionals alike.

Specifications

Processor
Intel Core i3-1315U
RAM
12GB
Storage
512GB SSD
Display
15.6-inch Full HD
Battery
42Whrs

Reasons to Buy

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Good multitasking with 12GB RAM

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Sharp Full HD display

Reasons to Avoid

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Slightly heavier than compact ultrabooks

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Average battery backup under demanding use

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the fast startup speeds and balanced everyday performance. Many also like the clean design and comfortable keyboard experience.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product for dependable daily performance and a practical thin-and-light design with upgraded memory capacity.

The Acer TravelLite is designed for users prioritising portability and affordability without sacrificing essential productivity performance. Powered by the AMD Ryzen 3 5400U processor with 8GB RAM and a 512GB SSD, it handles office tasks, online meetings, and browsing efficiently. The 14-inch Full HD anti-glare display improves usability during long sessions, while the lightweight 1.34 kg body makes it easy to carry daily. Microsoft Office support and slim dimensions further strengthen its appeal for students and remote workers.

Specifications

Processor
AMD Ryzen 3 5400U
RAM
8GB
Storage
512GB SSD
Display
14-inch Full HD Anti-Glare
Weight
1.34 kg

Reasons to Buy

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Very portable lightweight design

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Full HD anti-glare display improves usability

Reasons to Avoid

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Not ideal for demanding editing tasks

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Basic integrated graphics performance

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the portability and responsive SSD performance. Many users also find the display quality suitable for work and study.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product for lightweight portability and dependable everyday productivity performance.

The ASUS Vivobook Go 14 (2026) targets budget-conscious users wanting a compact and modern lightweight laptop. It features an AMD Ryzen 3 processor paired with 8GB RAM and a 512GB SSD for smooth day-to-day usage. The 14-inch Full HD display keeps visuals sharp while maintaining portability at only 1.38 kg. Office 2024 and Microsoft 365 Basic improve productivity value, making it useful for students, casual office users, and travellers looking for an affordable thin-and-light computing solution.

Specifications

Processor
AMD Ryzen 3
RAM
8GB
Storage
512GB SSD
Display
14-inch Full HD
Weight
1.38 kg

Reasons to Buy

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Compact and travel-friendly

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Includes Office software bundle

Reasons to Avoid

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Limited for advanced multitasking

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Modest integrated graphics performance

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the lightweight body and clean design. Many users also appreciate the fast SSD performance for daily tasks and studies.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product for affordable portability and smooth everyday productivity in a compact laptop design.

The Lenovo V15 G4 combines strong multitasking performance with a practical thin-and-light business-oriented design. Powered by the AMD Ryzen 5 7520U processor with 16GB DDR5 RAM and a 512GB NVMe SSD, it handles office workloads, multitasking, and productivity applications efficiently. Dolby Audio support enhances media playback quality, while the 15.6-inch Full HD display offers comfortable viewing for long work sessions. Its lightweight structure and onsite warranty support make it appealing for professionals and students alike.

Specifications

Processor
AMD Ryzen 5 7520U
RAM
16GB DDR5
Storage
512GB NVMe SSD
Display
15.6-inch Full HD
Audio
Dolby Audio

Reasons to Buy

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Fast DDR5 memory improves responsiveness

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Strong productivity-oriented performance

Reasons to Avoid

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Basic design aesthetics

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No dedicated GPU for gaming

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the smooth multitasking performance and fast SSD speeds. Many also mention good value considering the DDR5 memory support.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product for strong multitasking power and modern hardware at a practical budget price.

The Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3 balances portability, performance, and productivity-focused features for everyday users. Equipped with the AMD Ryzen 5 7520U processor, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD, it handles multitasking, office work, and entertainment comfortably. The slim 1.6 kg design keeps it easy to carry, while the Full HD display and backlit keyboard improve usability during work sessions. Bundled Microsoft Office support and reliable battery efficiency make it suitable for students, professionals, and hybrid workers.

Specifications

Processor
AMD Ryzen 5 7520U
RAM
16GB
Storage
512GB SSD
Display
15.6-inch Full HD
Weight
1.6 kg

Reasons to Buy

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Excellent multitasking capability

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Backlit keyboard improves usability

Reasons to Avoid

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Integrated graphics limit gaming performance

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Speakers could be louder

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the smooth overall performance and slim portable build. Many users also like the comfortable keyboard and quick boot speeds.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product for balanced portability, strong multitasking performance, and useful productivity-focused features.

Factors to consider when buying a thin and light budget laptop

  • Weight and thickness: Lightweight laptops with slimmer designs feel more comfortable during travel, college and office commutes.
  • Processor performance: Modern Intel Core and AMD Ryzen processors provide smoother multitasking and better everyday performance.
  • Battery backup: Longer battery life becomes important for users working or studying away from charging points.
  • Display quality: Full HD displays with good brightness levels improve video streaming, office work and general viewing experience.
  • SSD storage: SSDs offer faster boot times, smoother app loading and improved overall responsiveness compared to traditional hard drives.

Top 3 features of best thin and light budget laptops

LaptopsProcessorRAMStorage
Acer Aspire One A114-45Intel Celeron N450012GB256GB SSD
Acer Aspire Lite AL15-41Ryzen 5 5625U16GB512GB SSD
HP 15 fd0569TUIntel Core i3-1315U8GB512GB SSD
ASUS Vivobook 15 X1504VAIntel Core i3-1315U12GB512GB SSD
Acer TravelLiteRyzen 3 5400U8GB512GB SSD
ASUS Vivobook Go 14Ryzen 38GB512GB SSD
Lenovo V15 G4Ryzen 5 7520U16GB DDR5512GB SSD
Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3Ryzen 5 7520U16GB512GB SSD

The research and expertise

I have been covering laptops and personal computing devices for several years, and thin and light laptops are among the categories I follow closely. From everyday productivity machines to premium ultraportable laptops designed for students and professionals, I regularly compare models across different price ranges to understand which ones deliver the best mix of performance, portability, and battery life.

For this buying guide, I evaluated these thin and light laptops based on design, display quality, processor performance, battery backup, portability, thermal management, and overall value for money. I also went through customer reviews on Amazon to understand real-world usage, durability, and common issues faced by buyers over time. After comparing the key features and user experience, I shortlisted these laptops to help you find the right option for work, study, and everyday use.

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  • What is considered a thin and light laptop?

    Thin and light laptops usually feature slimmer designs and lower weight for easier portability during travel and daily use.

  • Are budget thin laptops good for students and office work?

    Yes, many budget thin laptops can comfortably handle web browsing, office work, online classes and entertainment tasks.

  • Do thin laptops compromise performance?

    Modern thin laptops now offer efficient processors and SSD storage that provide solid everyday performance for most users.

  • Is battery life important in lightweight laptops?

    Yes, longer battery backup helps users work or study more comfortably without constantly carrying chargers.

  • Is this a good time to buy a thin and light laptop?

    Yes, ongoing sale discounts are currently making many thin and light laptops more affordable across different price segments.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

 
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