Amid SAG-AFTRA strike, Netflix is seeking AI product manager with salary of…

Netflix is on the lookout for an artificial intelligence (AI) manager and is offering a salary of up to $900,000 (about ₹7.4 crore) annually. The job posting comes amid Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) strike demanding fair AI practices.

The role, either based in the Los Gatos office or with remote work, aims to ‘increase the leverage’ of its AI Machine Learning programme (MLP) and will look towards involving the technology in areas including content acquisition and user recommendations.

"The overall market range for roles in this area of Netflix is typically $300,000 - $900,000," the company noted on its website.

The company noted that it is its ‘first hiring’ in product management to support the ML platform.

The role requires a technical background in engineering and/or machine learning, the ability to collaborate with data scientists and build partnerships with other product managers across the organisation.

Netflix also claimed that the position is different from other technology companies. “Our key product management leaders - including this position - work with multiple sprint teams but do not have direct reports. Consequently, we’re looking for experienced product leaders who are strategic and also like rolling up their sleeves,” the hiring announcement stated.

The streaming giant also has an opening for an AI technical director in its Game Studio with an annual salary of $650,000 (about ₹5 crore).

The SAG-AFTRA went on strike earlier this month, after negotiations broke down with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) over streaming residuals and safeguards against AI. The union has expressed concerns about the excessive power of AI and algorithms. This marks the first time since 1960 that writers and actors have gone on strike simultaneously, bringing the industry to a standstill.

