Netflix is hiring a flight attendant with salary of up to $385,000!

Netflix is hiring a flight attendant for one of its private jets and is willing to pay over a quarter million dollars a year ($385,000). The successful candidate should possess "independent judgement, discretion and outstanding customer service skills" and will work on a super midsize jet flying domestic and international routes.

The primary flight attendant should be self-motivated and be capable of lifting items weighing at least 13.6 kg while loading an aircraft. Along with pre-flight duties and passenger briefings, other responsibilities listed by Netflix on its website include inspection of emergency equipment in the cockpit, cabin and gallery as well as assisting trips on Gulfstream G550 aircraft.

The job based in San Jose, California near its Los Gatos headquarters, would involve on-ground duty as well as travel within and outside the United States. Candidates should have the requisite flight-safety training certification from the Federal Aviation Administration and will be required to attend meetings in Burbank. The individual would report to the flight attendant manager or to the pilot in command.

As per the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average salary for flight attendants in the US is just over $62,000 a year. The streaming giant added that the compensation will depend on the candidate’s background, skills, experience, and location, and provided a market range of $60,000 – $385,000 for this role.

"The Netflix Aviation department provides exceptional, safe, confidential air transportation," the advertisement states. It added that the aviation team enables the platform to reach the world in a more effective manner so it can continue to spread “joy around the world”.

In 2022, after a fall in numbers and rising competition, Netflix had slashed hundreds of jobs.

