iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone Air users are finding this problem…

The iPhone 17 sale has officially begun, and buyers are finally getting their hands on the new models. These new models are claimed to be one of the most impressive iPhones due to upgrades, major design revamps, durability, and other features. However, the iPhone 17 Pro models and the new iPhone Air may not be as scratch-resistant as we thought they would be. Several iPhone 17 buyers have been noticing that a few colour variants of these models are prone to scratching easily. Several images of the scratched iPhone 17 Pro models and iPhone Air have started to surface on the internet, raising questions about their durability. iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone Air are said to be easily scratched, here’s what we know so far.(Shaurya Sharma/ HT Photo)

iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone Air may not be as scratch-resistant

According to a Macrumour report, some colours of the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone Air are prone to scratches. Several images of such instances are being shared on social media platforms, primarily on X (formerly Twitter), showcasing new iPhone models with scratches and light wear marks. These images raise questions about the smartphone’s durability despite having a glass-like Ceramic Shield.

Reportedly, these scratches were more noticeable in darker shades, for example, the Deep Blue colour variant in iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max. For the iPhone Air, the wear and tear was shown in the Space Black colour variant. However, it is unclear how these devices were handled in real life, or if the issue really persists. Therefore, it will be advisable to use the iPhone 17 series with care.

This iPhone 17 Pro model comes with an aluminium unibody, discarding the titanium build. This new build uses aerospace‑grade 7000‑series aluminium, making it more durable than its predecessor. The Pro models are also protected with Ceramic Shield 2 for scratch and crack resistance. Lastly, it also offers an IP68 water and dust resistance rating.

On the other hand, the iPhone Air has a titanium chassis, which is said to be more durable than aluminium. It uses Ceramic Shield on the rear panel, Ceramic Shield 2 on the display for scratch resistance. It also comes with an IP68 rating for water and dust protection.