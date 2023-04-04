New iPhone SE 4 to offer cost-effective solution with exciting features

For the iPhone lovers running on tight budget, Apple is coming with an affordable option. The iPhone SE 4, which is set to be released next year, comes as an cheaper alternative. iPhone SE 4 launch is expected next year.(Representative Image)

The iPhone SE 4 is anticipated to succeed its forerunner, the iPhone SE 2022, as a less expensive option to the flagship iPhone series. Additionally, it might compete with the forthcoming Google Pixel 7a.

Even though the debut is a year away, speculation about its features is started surfacing.

iPhone SE 4 anticipated features

1. The iPhone SE 4 will be bigger in dimension, with a 6.1-inch BOE OLED display. In contrast, the iPhone SE 3 has a 4.7-inch screen, according to a report from MacRumors.

2. According to reports, the new iPhone will have a notch and thinner bezels than previous models.

3. The iPhone SE 4 can use Face ID instead of Touch ID, a Toms Guide report said.

4. Like the iPhone 14 Pro versions in 2019, the iPhone SE 4 may be equipped with an A16 Bionic CPU.

5. Because 5G support is already present in the iPhone SE 3, the future Apple smartphone may also include 5G support.

In other developments, Apple is said to be considering using Low-Temperature Polycrystalline Oxide (LTPO) screen technology, which has low power consumption, in all upcoming iPhone models. The new technology first appeared in September 2021 with the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max, and has thus far been limited to the Pro versions. (including 14 Pro and Pro Max).