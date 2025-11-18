Next Apple AirPods Pro may see a price hike but you won’t mind it, here’s why

Apple may be preparing to launch a more expensive version of the AirPods Pro next year, and early reports suggest the upgrade could justify the higher price. Apple is planning to expand the AirPods Pro lineup in 2026 by introducing a new high-end AirPods Pro 3 variant.(Apple)

According to reliable leaker Instant Digital, Apple is planning to expand the AirPods Pro lineup in 2026 by introducing a new high-end AirPods Pro 3 variant equipped with infrared (IR) cameras. This would sit above the recently launched AirPods Pro 3, which will reportedly continue to sell at the standard $249 price point.

A pricier model is coming, but with new hardware

The upcoming premium version is expected to be priced at $280 or higher, with some analysts predicting it could reach $299. The addition of IR cameras marks a major shift for AirPods, potentially unlocking advanced AI-driven features and more intelligent interactions across Apple’s ecosystem.

While Apple has not revealed what the IR hardware will enable, early speculation suggests improvements in spatial awareness, gesture controls, environmental detection and more seamless integration with Vision Pro-style spatial computing features.

Why Apple is pushing AirPods Pro into a higher tier

Since their debut in 2019, AirPods Pro have remained one of Apple’s most popular accessories, delivering top-tier ANC, audio quality and seamless iOS integration, all while maintaining the same $249 price tag. With the product becoming more central to Apple’s ecosystem, especially with AI and spatial technology expanding rapidly, a premium tier signals the company’s intention to evolve AirPods beyond traditional earbuds.

A higher-priced model allows Apple to introduce cutting-edge features without raising the cost of the mainstream version. Users who rely on AirPods Pro daily, whether for work, commuting or fitness, may find the new capabilities worth the premium.

Standard AirPods Pro aren’t going anywhere

Importantly, the current AirPods Pro 3 will continue to remain available at $249, ensuring that the new pricing doesn’t replace the existing model but rather adds a second, more advanced option for those who want more.

With AirPods now playing a central role in Apple’s AI roadmap, the addition of a premium tier suggests the earbuds could soon become far more capable than simply delivering audio. A price hike may not be welcome news for everyone, but if Apple’s new features deliver meaningful improvements, the higher-end AirPods Pro could easily justify the jump.