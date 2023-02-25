Nintendo confirms its absence from E3 2023 after Sony, Xbox

In a shocking announcement, Nintendo has confirmed that it will not be participating in E3 2023. When asked about their absence, a spokesperson for Nintendo told IGN, "We approach our involvement in any event on a case-by-case basis and are always considering various ways to engage with our fans. Since this year's E3 show didn't fit into our plans, we have made the decision to not participate."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Although this news may come as a disappointment to some Nintendo fans, the company remains committed to supporting the ESA and E3. "However, we have been and continue to be a strong supporter of the ESA and E3," the spokesperson added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This decision comes after IGN reported that Xbox, Sony, and Nintendo would not be formally participating in E3 2023, with Nintendo citing a lack of major releases to promote. However, Xbox will be hosting its own event in Los Angeles during the same time period.

Also read | Xbox and Nintendo announce 10-Year deal to Bring Call of Duty to more players

As E3 approaches, uncertainty looms over the event as publishers weigh their options. Ubisoft recently announced that they would attend E3 if the event went forward, but little has changed from a month ago, with few publishers willing to fully commit to attending.

With E3 scheduled for June 13 to June 16 at the Los Angeles Convention Center, fans may wonder if Nintendo will hold a Nintendo Direct to match their previous years' showcases. Only time will tell.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON