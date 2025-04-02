Nintendo Switch 2 Direct 2025: How to watch live event, and what to expect

Nintendo is set to officially unveil the much-anticipated Switch 2 today, the successor to the original Nintendo Switch, marking a significant milestone after nearly eight years of speculation. This event will take place during a special Nintendo Direct, where the company will introduce the new device and reveal key details about its features and capabilities. Know how to watch the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct live and what to expect today.(AP)

The Switch 2 is expected to offer enhanced performance, with improved graphics and a larger screen compared to its predecessor. Nintendo confirmed earlier this year that the new console would not only deliver a more powerful gaming experience but also maintain backward compatibility with existing Switch games.

How to Watch the Nintendo Direct Event

The event, dedicated to the next-generation handheld console, will be streamed live on April 4. It will begin at 6:00 AM PT or 6:30 PM IST and will last for about 60 minutes. Fans can watch the entire presentation on Nintendo's official YouTube and Twitch channels, and if you miss the live stream, the video will be available for replay immediately after the broadcast.

Nintendo Switch 2 : Expected Features and more

During the Nintendo Direct, a few exciting details about the Switch 2 are expected to be shared. Nintendo has teased that the new console will feature a larger screen, a bigger battery, and two USB-C ports. The iconic Joy-Cons will return, and the company has also hinted at a new button that will be included on the device. Additionally, gamers can look forward to a new functionality where the Joy-Cons may serve as a computer mouse, expanding the versatility of the controllers.

Possible AI Upscaling and Price Speculation

Another key element that has sparked interest is the Switch 2's graphics capabilities. While the official specifications remain under wraps, a recently leaked patent has hinted at the possibility of AI upscaling. This technology could either be a proprietary solution developed by Nintendo or NVIDIA's DLSS upscaling technology, both aimed at enhancing the gaming experience.

The most anticipated reveal, however, will be the official release date and price of the Switch 2. Although rumours suggest that the new console will be priced around $400, there could be a slight price increase given the upgraded screen size and more powerful hardware.

Nintendo has confirmed that Switch 2 experience events will run until June 1, suggesting that the console may launch sometime in June. Pre-orders for the device are expected to begin in April, giving fans a chance to secure their units ahead of the official release.

With today’s Nintendo Direct, gaming enthusiasts worldwide are eager to discover what the Switch 2 will bring to the table, and the event promises to provide all the details needed ahead of its release.