Nintendo to increase U.S. prices on original Switch products amid tariff pressures

Nintendo has announced that it will raise prices on several of its original Switch products and accessories in the U.S. The price hike will affect the original Nintendo Switch, Switch Lite, Switch OLED, Alarmo, and other related items. This change comes nearly eight and a half years after the first Nintendo Switch launched and roughly two months after the release of the Switch 2, which quickly became the fastest-selling console in North America. Nintendo will raise prices on several Switch models and accessories in the U.S. starting August 3.(Nintendo)

The new prices will take effect on August 3. Nintendo attributed the changes to "market conditions," though industry experts believe the move is linked to recent U.S. tariffs on imports from countries where Nintendo manufactures its hardware.

Nintendo Switch: Price Increase Details

Nintendo has recently shared the news in a brief statement on its website on August 1. The company said it is adjusting prices for some products in the U.S. but does not plan to raise the price of the new Switch 2 console, its games, or online service subscriptions at this time. However, Nintendo acknowledged that future price changes might be necessary.

The exact new prices were not confirmed by Nintendo directly, but a user on the social media platform X, known as Wario64, spotted that Target briefly raised prices on several Nintendo items before reversing them. The observed price changes include:

Nintendo Switch: increased from $300 to $340

Nintendo Switch Lite: increased from $200 to $230

Nintendo Switch OLED Model: increased from $350 to $400

Nintendo Alarmo: increased from $100 to $110

Joy-Con 2 Controllers: increased from $95 to $100

Impact of U.S. Tariffs

Daniel Ahmad, a video game industry analyst at Niko Partners, linked these price hikes to tariffs the U.S. imposed on goods from Vietnam, China, and Japan, countries important to Nintendo’s production chain. Ahmad noted that these tariffs could lead to future price increases for the Switch 2 as well, Android Police reported.

Other tech companies have also raised prices in response to the tariffs. Microsoft raised Xbox hardware prices but reversed a planned increase on game prices. Brands like OnePlus, Lenovo, and Remarkable have also adjusted their product prices in the U.S. since the tariffs took effect.