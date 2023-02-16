‘Not restricting my kids from social media is a mistake,’ says Elon Musk

Twitter boss Elon Musk Wednesday said he had made a 'mistake' - by never restricting his children from accessing social media platforms. Addressing the World Government Summit in Dubai, the billionaire also declared his children had been 'programmed' by social news aggregator Reddit and video hosting and sharing website YouTube. "I have not tried to restrict social media for my kids and that might have been a mistake," Musk said, "They have been programmed by Reddit and YouTube. I would limit social media a bit more than in the past... watch what they are watching." Musk, 51, the father of nine children.

In his 35-minute speech Musk spoke about Artificial Intelligence, the collapse of civilization and the possibility of aliens. However, questions about Twitter kept coming up as Musk described his other companies - automotive and energy company Tesla and spacecraft manufacturer and launcher SpaceX - as being capable of functioning without his day-to-day involvement.

Musk also said he would continue to lead Twitter till the end of the year 'to make things right' before handing it over to a new chief executive officer. "I need to stabilise the organization... make sure it is in a financially healthy place and the product road map is clearly laid out."

Musk has been active on social media since taking over Twitter last year and his tweets - many tongue-in-cheek - frequently make headlines. In one recent tweet he shared a photograph of his dog sitting in a 'CEO' chair wearing a black T-shirt. A laptop and some papers are seen on the ground and Musk captioned the image: "The new CEO of Twitter is amazing."

In what is seen as a dig at the social media giant's ex-CEO, Parag Agarwal, who was sacked when Musk took over, the billionaire also wrote, "He is so much better than the other guy."

