Tue, Sept 09, 2025
Nothing Ear 3 TWS earbuds price in India, launch date and more

ByAishwarya Panda
Updated on: Sept 09, 2025 09:42 am IST

Nothing Ear 3 finally gets a launch date with a small teaser of the design reveal. Here’s what you can expect.

Nothing is launching a new generation of TWS earbuds, the Nothing Ear 3, and it has finally revealed the official launch date in India. The UK-based company already has three earbuds in India, but the names are quite confusing for buyers. Well, the upcoming TWS is apparently the fourth-gen model, but the company has given “3” as the name. Nothing has been teasing the launch of its new TWS for quite some time, and now we finally have a debut date to know what upgrades we can expect. Therefore, know what the Nothing Ear 3 has in store for users.

Nothing Ear 3 is officially launching on September 18. Here’s what you need to know.(Nothing)

Nothing Ear 3 launch date in India

Nothing’s global account on X (formerly Twitter) shared a post revealing the launch date for Ear 3. In the post, the company revealed September 18 as the launch date for Nothing Ear 3, alongside teasing the design of the TWS. The reveal will take place at 5:30 PM IST. However, we are unsure if the launch will have an in-person event, a pre-recorded video, or simply an online release.

As far as the teaser image is concerned, the Nothing Ear 3 features the signature transparent design in a black colour variant. We also expect to see a white variant, continuing the company’s trend for its colourways. It also looks quite similar to its predecessor, the Nothing Ear, but is slightly compact in size, with a matte and glass finish. Apart from the design and launch date, Nothing has not revealed any specifications of the TWS, creating curiosity among fans and buyers.

As far as upgrades are concerned, we expect the Nothing Ear 3 to offer Hi-Res wireless audio, improved ANC, ChatGPT integration, and upgraded audio and sound quality. However, we will have to wait until the official launch to confirm the upgrades.

Nothing Ear 3 price in India

The Nothing Ear 3 price in India is yet to be revealed, but we expect a similar price as the Nothing Ear 2024, which was launched at Rs. 11,999. Therefore, it could come as a pricey model for an audio wearable.

