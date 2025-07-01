Nothing Headphone 1 first Impression: Is it worth 21,999?

The secret is out, and we finally get the official look of Nothing’s first-ever Headphone 1. Since the first leak of the headphones, the unusual design of the audio wearable instantly grabbed attention. While the design has grown over me from the past couple of days, it's worth mentioning that the specifications, features, and the audio quality are the real deal, which makes it a market disruptor. Nothing Headphone 1 features a 40mm dynamic driver for advanced audio quality.(Aishwarya Panda-HT)

Nothing has gained significant popularity for its uniquely designed smartphones in the affordable and mid-range market. The company has also entered the audio wearable market with Nothing R, and now it has taken a new road by collaborating with British-based audio company KEF. With the collaboration, the company has launched the Nothing Headphone 1, which has surely won me over during the initial usage. It should also be noted that with the headphones, the company has also launched the Nothing X app that enables users to customise their listening experience. Now, without further ado, let's get a glimpse at how Nothing is planning to take over the audio wearable market.

Nothing Headphone 1: Design and build

During the launch, we all got a greater glimpse at the Nothing Headphone 1 design, similar to the ones we have seen on leaked images and videos. Well, initially I was not sure about the design, but as soon as I got my hands in real-time, my point of view was instantly changed. If I have to describe Nothing Headphone 1's design in one word, I would simply say “risky,” but in a good way.

The Headphone 1 has a sleek and lightweight design that comfortably sits over your head, matching all the premiumness. Its aluminium earcups slightly reminded me of Apple AirPod Max, but the transparent glass design with a cassette design inside takes the design to another level. It’s simply impressive at first glance. The Headphone 1 comes in Nothing’s signature colours: Black and White. I have got the White colour variant, which I absolutely like, but it may not serve the Indian audience and the reason we’ll discuss in the full review.

Another feature which needs highlighting is the roller button, which glides as you adjust volume. It is one of my favourite control buttons, very easy to access and less confusing, unlike the touch controls. It has a separate paddle button to change track or fast-forward any specific audio, giving it a unique touch. I’m yet to test the instant shortcut button since it will work best when paired with the Nothing Phone 3.

Nothing Headphone 1: Performance and sound quality

If you get a closer look at the specifications, the Nothing Headphone 1 offers some premium features which may attract buyers. Additionally, with KEF playing a major role in the sound department, the headphones are really something to impress. It features a 40 mm dynamic driver surrounded by an 8.9 mm PU that blocks unwanted sound without ANC. This enhances the sound experience, and users can enjoy greater bass, especially as the Indian audience desires.

The hybrid Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) is also promising, as the background noise is completely blocked. However, I’m not so sure about the Transparency Mode as of now, since the headphones sit quite tightly over the ears, eventually blocking the noise out. However, I have to get it through more tests to fully understand the difference when the ANC is off. I also managed to test the head tracking feature, and so far, it's looking good as it manages the music very smartly, even when you’re on the go. Overall, the Nothing Headphone 1 has a lot of things to offer given the price point, and it surely competes with brands in the sound segment.

Well, there are several things to experience about the Nothing Headphone 1, but the initial experience has been fulfilling and exciting. Overall, the features and sound quality are quite promising, and my upgrade to Nothing’s brand value in the audio wearable market.