Nothing Headphone 1 launched in India with unique design at 21,999: All details

Today, the UK-based smartphone brand, Nothing, has launched two new products, the Nothing Phone 3 and Headphone 1. While the new generation smartphone was the centre of discussion, the Headphone 1 also grabbed much attention for its uncommon design. However, its offerings are also quite impressive, which may sway buyers. This year, Nothing has collaborated with KEF to enhance audio quality, and the headphones are the first product under the partnership. Nothing Headphone 1 is priced at just Rs. 21999 in India. Know what it has to offer.(Aishwarya Panda/HT)

Alongside the Nothing Headphone 1, the company has also announced the Nothing X app, which will enable users to customise their listening experiences with equaliser settings, switching between ANC and transparency modes. Therefore, know what Nothing Headphone 1 has in store for users.

Nothing Headphone 1: Specs and features

The Nothing Headphone 1 is designed with the company’s signature transparent elements on the earcups. The headphones feature aluminium and PU memory foam to provide a sturdy, yet comfortable design. The headphones feature a custom-made 40 mm dynamic driver that is surrounded by an 8.9 mm PU surround that blocks unnecessary sound. It offers advanced hybrid Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and Transparency Mode, allowing users to seamlessly switch between blocking noise to being aware of their surroundings.

It offers customer features for a great sound experience, such as adaptive bass enhancement, spatial audio for a three-dimensional soundstage effect, and dynamic head tracking. Additionally, the Nothing Headphone 1 features four built-in microphones paired with AI-powered Clear Voice technology, assuring noise-free call communications. For high-resolution audio, it also supports LDAC, USB-C audio, and a 3.5 mm jack. Finally is also certified with Hi-Res Wireless and 24-bit/96kHz precision. Lastly, the Nothing Headphone 1 claims to offer up to 35 hours of playback with Active Noise Cancellation Enabled and up to 80 hours with ANC off.

Nothing X app

Now, customise audio experience and control on the Nothing Headphone 1, the company has announced the Nothing X app. Within the app, users will get an advanced 8-band EQ to personalise their audio experience. Users can also customise button controls via the app that suit their comfort. The headphone and also be paired with Phone 3’s Essential Space, enabling users to trigger tasks such as recording a voice note, AI Assistance, News Reporter, and much more.

Nothing Headphone 1 price

The Nothing Heaphone 1 will be priced at Rs.21999 in India.

