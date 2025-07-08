Nothing Headphone 1 review: A solid start with a head-turning design

Nothing Headphone 1 review: The UK-based smartphone brand, Nothing is officially expanding its portfolio in the audio wearable market. After launching unique-looking TWS buds, the company has now introduced an over-ear headphone, dubbed “Nothing Headphone 1,” in collaboration with British audio company KEF. What’s so unique about the headphones is Nothing’s signature transparent design which we have seen in most of its hardware products. While the headphones instantly grabbed my attention during the initial design leak, the real-life experience was slightly different from what I expected. Nothing Headphone 1 launched at a whopping price of Rs.21999 in India, but it offers advanced features such as head tracking, ANC, shortcut button, and more.(Aishwarya Panda-HT)

Coming to the features, app support and sound quality, Nothing has made a bold start with Headphone 1, likely competing with some higher-end headphones from Sony, Marshall, Apple, and others. What’s more captivating is the wide range of features such as head tracking and powerful ANC that could draw buyers into buying the product. Therefore, if you are considering buying the Nothing Headphone 1, priced at a whopping Rs.21999, then know in detail if it's worth the hype.

Nothing Headphone 1 review: Design and build

Nothing Headphone 1 comes with a unique transparent design. (Aishwarya Panda-HT)

Nothing Headphone 1 has grabbed much attention for its unique-looking design. However, if you look back at KEF’s headphone design, you may find a few resemblances. But, I will consider that the transparent over-ear cups do give the headphones a distinct look, and also something we haven’t seen in the headphone industry. Thanks to Nothing for giving us something new apart from the boring designs we have seen in the past years.

Apart from its transparent design, the headphone features aluminium-based squircle earcups with rounded corners. It also features a retro cassette tape inside the transparent design, giving it a new touch. The headphones also feature ear cushions with memory foam that sit comfortably over the ears, and they also work as a great noise cancellation.

Coming to the controls, you get a roller that enables users to adjust volume, play or pause media, or switch between ANC and Transparency Mode. Just below the roller, you get a “Paddle” button that helps change music or forward or go back to the audio. Lastly, on the right side, you get a shortcut button which can be customised to activate the voice assistant, change the music channel, get the latest from Nothing’s news reporter, activate Essential Space and more. However, the feature is not currently available on Nothing Phone 3, but it does activate Siri on my iPhone 16e. Apart from this, you get a power switch, pairing button, 3.5mm headphone jack, and finally a USB-C port for charging.

The Nothing Headphone 1 weighs around 329 grams, which, in my opinion, is on the heavier side. While the overall design is sleek, you will notice the heaviness after prolonged usage. However, the design is impressive and will surely turn heads when you’re out. If you’re confused about the design, I would recommend going to stores and having an in-hand experience, as it will totally change your point of view. The Headphone 1 offers a premium and sturdy build with a unique touch that we have not seen in the market at a similar price range. However, one disadvantage you will notice is that the headphones do not fold inwards but lie flat, taking more space in the bag you're carrying it with the given case. Another concern for me was the White colour, which could catch stains, especially in an Indian household where we tend to dirty our hands with spices. Therefore, I would recommend picking the Black colour variant.

Nothing Headphone 1 review: Features and app support

Nothing Headphone 1 comes with several features such as ANC, head tracking, Bluetooth 5.3, and more.(Aishwarya Panda-HT)

Nothing Headphone 1 is the company’s first-ever innovation with KEF, and for starters, the headphones have stunned with the variety of features offered, along with the launch of the new Nothing X app. Having a look at the features, the Nothing Headphone 1 features 4 built-in microphones powered by AI and ENC, offering a crystal clear calling experience. I have used the device in several scenarios, and it fabulously blocks noise in a busy metro or on the road.

For connectivity, it offers Bluetooth 5.3, a 3.5mm jack for gaming and low-latency modes, and also a USB-C port, which will suit all the sound requirements. It offers up to 42dB ANC, which works impressively, blocking the ambient noise. While the initial usage was confusing when switching between transparency mode and ANC, well, the difference is quite clear, and the Nothing Headphone 1 flawlessly manages both modes as desired. It also features 40mm dynamic drivers that offer amazing sound quality, primarily focusing on bass and treble.

Nothing X app(Aishwarya Panda-HT)

Nothing has also launched a dedicated mobile app for headphones called the Nothing X. This app is designed to customise the headphone experience with an 8-band EQ setting, or switching between balance, bass, and treble modes. Additionally, the app also comes with “Over-ear detection” that automatically pauses music when it is removed and plays when it is put on again. It also offers dual connection and low lag mode for gaming. Furthermore, you can also switch between ANC and transparency modes, activate spatial audio with head tracking, enhance bass, customise controls and much more. Overall, the app is very seamless to use, and with Nothing UI and UX, you get all the functionalities at your fingertips.

Nothing Headphone 1 review: Sound quality

Nothing Headphone 1 features 40mm dynamic drivers for an immersive sound experience. (Aishwarya Panda-HT)

Now coming to the sound and audio quality, the experience was quite enjoyable as it not only provided a clean sound experience, but it also catered to the Indian audience. During the initial usage, I connected the Nothing Headphone 1 with my iPhone 16e, which uses AAC (Advanced Audio Coding) codec and mostly listened to music on Spotify, YouTube Music, YouTube videos, Netflix, and a few games as well. Coming to the sound experience, the Nothing Headphone 1 offers a clear and balanced sound quality, effectively balancing all highs and lows. From translating complex instrumentals to clear vocals, the headphones managed to meet expectations.

Since I am leaning more towards the bass and treble for an audio experience, I would say Nothing is going in the right direction with KEF, considering it's the first generation model. While it offers a clean sound experience, I would say there is space for improvement when we look at other competitors like the Sony WH-1000XM5 in the market. I also managed to play BGMI using the Headphone 1, and it worked wonders in providing great footstep cues and gun sounds, making the experience enjoyable.

The Nothing Headphones 1 also supports Dynamic head tracking that offers a 360-degree audio experience, making you feel like you’re in a field and the music is moving along with you. For me, it was my first experience with the head-tracking feature, so I quite enjoyed the experience, but you may want to set the volume at its highest for a better experience. Overall, the Nothing Headphone 1 hits all the right spots given the price points, and it surely is a bold start for the company.

Nothing Headphone 1 review: Battery life

The Nothing Headphone 1 offers up to 80 hours of battery without ANC.(Aishwarya Panda-HT)

Now coming to the battery life, Nothing claims that the Headphone 1 could offer up to 35 hours of listening time with ANC and up to 80 hours with ANC disabled. In real-time usage, the battery backup is quite impressive, and I only had to charge the device only once in 7 days, which is quite impressive. In terms of usage, the Headphone 1 is being used constantly, during work, leisure, travelling, or while binge-watching series. In terms of charging time, Nothing offers fast-charging support for the Headphone 1, and for me, it took slightly more than 2 hours to charge fully, which is considerable.

Nothing Headphone 1 review: Verdict

For the first-generation model and for a company which is still making its space in the competitive market, the Nothing Headphone 1 is simply impressive. At Rs.22000, you get promising ANC, impressive sound quality, a unique design, and lasting battery life, catering to all your requirements. However, I expect some design refinement since the headphones are a little chunky and heavy. Additionally, greater colour options will also be appreciated apart from classic White and Black. As far as competition is concerned, the Nothing Headphone 1 is one of the best in the price segment, and I thoroughly enjoyed the experience.