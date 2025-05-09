Nothing Phone 3 launch teased: Specs, release date and all that we can expect

Nothing is preparing for the launch of its most anticipated flagship model, the Nothing Phone 3. Last year, the company announced the delay in the launch to enhance its AI capabilities and software. After a long wait, Carl Pei has confirmed the Phone 3 launch in Q3 2025 on social media. Now, Nothing has also started to tease the smartphone launch by dropping emojis on X (formerly Twitter), creating anticipation over what the company is planning so far. Nothing Phone 3 is likely to come with several AI-powered enhancements.(Nothing)

While we are still a few weeks away from the Nothing Phone 3's official debut, the rumours surrounding the device have already started to surface, giving hope for greater upgrades similar to the Nothing Phone 3a series models.

Nothing Phone 3 launch

After gaining much attention from the Nothing Phone 3a models, the UK-based smartphone brand is all set to launch its new flagship phone. As the launch timeline is closing, Nothing has started to tease the Phone 3 launch on social media platforms. Recently, the company shared two posts via its X handle.

The first post consisted of a phone emoji followed by a new post with the number “3” emoji. These posts have been creating anticipation for the Nothing Phone 3 launch in the upcoming weeks. As of now, not much about the Nothing Phone 3 has been revealed, apart from the fact that it could come with major AI upgrades.

Reportedly, the smartphone could feature the Essential Key and Essential Space hub as the Phone 3a models, but we expect additional AI enhancements, since it was the major cause for the delay in launch. In terms of specifications, leaks suggest that the Nothing Phone 3 could feature a 6.5-inch OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. There are also rumours surrounding the inclusion of the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip, but some rumours also hint towards the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor.

With performance and AI upgrades, the Nothing Phone 3 is expected to feature a 50MP main camera with OIS and an ultrawide camera. However, we also suspect a new telephoto lens. Lastly, the smartphone could retain the signature Glyph light interface on the rear panel, but we may get new design iterations.

