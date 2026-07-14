Nothing Phone 4b goes on sale in India: Price, specifications and sale offers

Nothing's latest smartphone, the Nothing Phone 4b, is now available for purchase in India. The handset marks the company's third smartphone launch of 2026 after the Phone 4a and Phone 4a Pro. The latest device is positioned in the sub- ₹35,000 segment and will compete with several mid-range Android smartphones in the country.

Nothing Phone 4b: Price in India and Sale Offers

Nothing Phone 4b is now available for purchase via Flipkart. (Ijaj Khan - HT)

By MD Ijaj Khan Ijaj Khan is a technology journalist and Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, with over three years of experience covering the consumer technology industry. His work spans smartphones, laptops, wearables, gaming, appliances and AI - from hands-on reviews, comparison and buying guides to breaking news and in-depth features that help readers cut through the noise and make informed decisions. Before joining HT Tech, he worked with Jagran New Media, where he sharpened his instincts for fast-paced digital reporting. He holds a Post Graduate Diploma in English Journalism and Mass Communication from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi. Whether he's testing the latest flagship smartphone, tracking a major AI announcement, or putting a gaming laptop through its paces, Ijaj approaches every story with the same goal - making technology feel relevant and easy to understand for everyday users, not just enthusiasts. When he's not in front of a screen for work, he's usually travelling to a new city, hunting for great food, or keeping tabs on what's next in tech before everyone else catches on. Read more Read less

The Nothing Phone 4b starts at Rs. 34,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, while the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage model is priced at Rs. 38,999. As part of the launch offers, buyers can avail a 7.5 percent instant bank discount along with an exchange bonus. With these offers, the effective price drops to Rs. 29,999 for the base variant and Rs. 33,699 for the higher storage option.

The smartphone is now available for purchase through Flipkart, Croma, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales and the Nothing Store in Bengaluru. It is available in three colour options: White, Black and Blue.

Nothing Phone 4b: Specifications and Features

The Nothing Phone 4b is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 processor, built on a 4nm process. The company says the phone also includes a 4,400 sq mm copper vapour chamber to help manage heat during extended gaming and heavy workloads.

On the front, the smartphone features a 6.77-inch Samsung Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and peak brightness of up to 2,000 nits. The screen is protected by AGC DT-Star 2 glass and also includes pixel-shifting technology designed to reduce the risk of long-term OLED burn-in.

The handset runs Nothing OS 4.1 based on Android 16. Nothing has promised three Android OS upgrades and six years of security updates. The software also includes AI-powered features such as Essential Voice for live translation in over 100 languages, Essential Space for organising screenshots, voice notes and reminders, and Essential Search, which combines on-device content with web search results.

For photography, the Nothing Phone 4b features a dual rear camera setup consisting of a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera with a 119.5-degree field of view. The camera system supports 4K video recording through the company's TrueLens Engine 4.0 image processing.

Like previous Nothing smartphones, the Phone 4b continues with the transparent rear panel and Glyph lighting interface. The updated system uses 45 mini LEDs arranged in five sections to display notifications, timers and app-based alerts. It can also show live cricket scores, ride and food delivery updates, and camera countdown timers, giving users quick visual information without turning on the display.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

nothing {{^htLoading}} Advertisement SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON {{#usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}