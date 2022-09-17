Home / Technology / Now, you need to update your Aadhaar biometrics data every 10 years: Report

Now, you need to update your Aadhaar biometrics data every 10 years: Report

technology
Published on Sep 17, 2022 05:12 PM IST

According to reports, the UIDAI officials have said that the government will motivate the people to update their face and fingerprint scan. The users above 70 years of age will be reportedly exempted from this rule.

At present, the UIDAI has said it will encourage people to voluntarily update their biometric data on Aadhaar cards.(HT File)
At present, the UIDAI has said it will encourage people to voluntarily update their biometric data on Aadhaar cards.(HT File)
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aryan Prakash

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has taken a big decision on updating users' Aadhaar card data. The UIDAI has asked the users to update their biometric details after every ten years, Hindustan Times' sister website Live Hindustan reported.

At present, the UIDAI has said it will encourage people to voluntarily update their biometric data on Aadhaar cards. According to reports, the UIDAI officials have said that the government will motivate the people to update their face and fingerprint scan. The users above 70 years of age will be reportedly exempted from this rule.

ALSO READ: Aadhaar number mandatory to get govt benefits-subsidies: UIDAI

Currently, the children aged between five and 15 have to mandatorily update their biometric data. The children below five years of age are registered on Aadhaar on the basis of their photograph and the biometrics authentication of their parents or guardians.

A proof of relationship document (preferably birth certificate) is collected at the time of enrolment for Bal Aadhaar. To differentiate the Bal Aadhaar from normal Aadhaar, it is issued in blue colour, with a remark that this is valid till the child attains the age of 5 years, the government said.

ALSO READ: How to check if your Aadhaar number is genuine ? Follow these steps

On attaining the age of 5, the child is required to furnish his or her biometrics at an Aadhaar Seva Kendra to complete a process called mandatory biometric update (MBU).

In August, the government had said that the UIDAI enrolled more than 79 lakh children in the age group 0-5 during the first four months (April-July) of the ongoing financial year.

According to the government, 2.64 crore children in the above age group had Bal Aadhaar by the end of March 31, the number surged to 3.43 crore by the end of July this year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
aadhar aadhar card
aadhar aadhar card

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, September 17, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out