One Plus 10R set to launch its much-awaited smartphone on this date: Report

Published on Sep 19, 2022 12:30 PM IST

In a tweet, terming it something ‘out of the blue’, OnePlus has asked the users to keep an eye on Amazon e-commerce website for a special edition of the OnePlus 10R smartphone.

Users will be able to buy OnePlus 10R Prime Blue edition smartphone at Amazon India’s Great Indian Festival sale(Amazon)
ByHT News Desk | Written by Singh Rahul Sunilkumar | Edited by Aryan Prakash

Users are eagerly waiting for the OnePlus 10R special Prime Blue edition. The company has now confirmed that this smartphone will be launched in India on September 22. Taking to Twitter, the company confirmed the launch date of the smartphone in a tweet posted from its official handle.

Users will be able to buy this phone at Amazon India’s Great Indian Festival sale. Apart from this, the smartphone can also be purchased from the company’s official website and OnePlus stores. In terms of features, these special Prime Blue edition of OnePlus 10R is comparable to the original OnePlus 10R.

Specifications of OnePlus 10R

This premium 5G phone from OnePlus is equipped with a 6.7-inch Full HD + 10-bit AMOLED display with 1080×2412 pixel resolution. The display on the smartphone has a refresh rate of 120Hz. The touch sampling rate of this display is 340 Hz. For the best experience of picture quality, the company is also offering HDR10+ in the phone. OnePlus has taken care of display protection, covering the display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

The smartphone comes with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage option. In this, you will get to see MediaTek Dimension 8100 Max chipset. Triple camera setup with LED flash has been given for photography on the back panel of the phone. The camera setup includes an 8-megapixel Ultrawide angle lens with a 50-megapixel main lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens.

For selfies, this phone has a 16-megapixel front camera. Equipped with an under-display fingerprint sensor, this phone has 5000mAh and 4500mAh battery options. The 5000mAh battery supports 80W fast charging. At the same time, the company is offering 150W SuperVOOC charging in the 4500mAh variant.

Although, the company has said that the 150W charging option will exclusively be available only with the 12 GB+256 GB Sierra black version. However, it is hard to predict the battery and charging technology which will come with this special Prime Blue edition of the smartphone.

