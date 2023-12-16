OnePlus 12 global launch date revealed; phone arriving on Jan 23

OnePlus has officially announced January 23 as the date on which its OnePlus 12 will be launched globally. The phone, which has already been released (Dec 5) in the manufacturer's home country of China, will now be made available for the international markets, along with its ‘inexpensive' version, OnePlus 12R.

OnePlus 12 (Image courtesy: OnePlus)

“The #OnePlus12 and #OnePlus12R launch on Jan 23. Get ready to experience #SmoothBeyondBelief,” the company said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

A microsite for OnePlus 12 has also gone live on the official OnePlus website.

On the launch day, the event can be viewed in India from 7:30 pm.

OnePlus 12: Variants and price

The smartphone is available in three configurations: 12 GB+256 GB, 16 GB+512 GB, and 16 GB+1 TB. These are priced at CNY 4299 (approx. ₹50,700), CNY 4799 (approx. ₹56,600), and CNY 5299 (approx. ₹62,500), respectively.

OnePlus 12: Colour options

The colour options being offered in China are: Pale Green, Rock Black, and White.

OnePlus 12: Key specs

Processor: Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset (being used for the first time in a OnePlus device).

Display: A 6.82-inch quad-HD LTPO OLED screen with up to 120 Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 4500 nits.

Battery: A 5400 mAh unit with support for 100 W wired SuperVOOC charging.

Camera: A 32 MP front camera for selfies and video calls; a triple camera setup at the back (50 MP primary lens with Sony's LYT-808 sensor, a 64 MP telephoto camera, and a 48 MP ultra-wide-angle lens).

