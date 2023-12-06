OnePlus 12 showcased in China: Check key features, price expected in India

Oneplus has unveiled its much-anticipated flagship, the OnePlus 12 series. While initially available in China, a global launch is anticipated in early January. The OnePlus 12 (Image courtesy: twitter.com/yabhishekd)

OnePlus 12 features | Top 10

According to reports, the main features of OnePlus 12 are:

1. Equipped with up to 24GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB UFS 4.0 storage options.

2. The latest flagship runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset.

3. Featuring a Vapour Chamber cooling system covering 38,547 mm², the OnePlus 12 to ensure optimal temperature management during tasks.

4. Boasting a 6.82-inch QHD+ 2K OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, the OnePlus 12 provides a visually smooth viewing experience.

5. With LTPO technology, the display adjusts its refresh rate from 1-120 Hz based on the task, enhancing efficiency and battery life.

6. Achieving a peak brightness of 4,500 nits, the OnePlus 12 ensures visibility in various lighting conditions.

7. Supporting Dolby Vision, 10-bit colour depth, ProXDR, and 2160Hz PWM dimming, the display is optimised for visual quality and responsiveness.

8. Recognised with the DisplayMate certification, the OnePlus 12 display has potential to stand out for its performance.

9. The rear camera setup includes a 50MP primary sensor with Sony LYT-808 and OIS, a 64MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and a 48MP ultra-wide-angle lens.

10. The OnePlus 12 features a 32MP front-facing shooter, catering to selfie and video calling needs.

What is expected price of OnePlus 12 in India?

The OnePlus 12 has been released with a starting price of 4,299 Yuan (approximately ₹50,500), with higher models priced up to 5,799 Yuan (roughly around ₹68,500).

The China pricing suggests a starting price of ₹50,000 in India, with the top model reaching around ₹70,000.