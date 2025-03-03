OnePlus 13T to launch soon as a compact Snapdragon 8 Elite powered phone

OnePlus recently launched the flagship OnePlus 13 series globally, and the devices have been gaining much popularity for their powerful performance and camera upgrades. Now, the company is reportedly planning to launch a compact phone powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite, which was earlier said to be the OnePlus 13 Mini. Now, recent reports surrounding a compact OnePlus device suggest that it is actually the OnePlus 13T model. This new smartphone is expected to launch in the upcoming months with a different design profile and features. Therefore, if the OnePlus 13 model is too big for your taste, then you may want to wait for the upcoming OnePlus 13T model. Here’s everything we know about the new smartphone so far. OnePlus 13T may launch as a compact version of the flagship OnePlus 13. (Oneplus 13R)

OnePlus 13T launch: What we expect

The OnePlus 13T is expected to launch in Q2 of 2025 with some features similar to the flagship OnePlus 13 model. The smartphone will reportedly be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, offering powerful performance. The OnePlus 13T will reportedly go through several design changes such as a smaller 6.3-inch display and a dual-camera setup. The camera may include a 50MP primary sensor and a 50MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom capabilities. It is suggested that the OnePlus 13T will launch before the Nord series devices, which usually debuts sometime between May and July.

According to a new NoteBook Check report, the OnePlus 13T camera module could resemble the iPhone 16 design. Therefore, we may get a vertically placed dual-camera setup with the upcoming OnePlus compact model. As of now, information surrounding the OnePlus 13T is slim, and we have to wait a little longer to know what OnePlus has planned. As this new model is expected to launch soon, OnePlus has confirmed that it will not introduce a foldable model this year, which has shocked many tech enthusiasts. Its partner company Oppo has already launched its book-style foldable, the Find N5.

Now, to confirm what’s coming in the next few months, we may have to wait until Q2 of 2025 to experience the new generation of OnePlus models, including the OnePlus 13T and the Nord series devices.