OnePlus 15 to drop circular camera layout, leak suggests major design overhaul

OnePlus is reportedly shifting its smartphone design strategy with the upcoming release of the OnePlus 15. A recent leak from Digital Chat Station indicates that the company may move away from the circular camera module it has used in its previous flagship models, opting instead for a square-shaped design. If accurate, this change would mark the first major alteration to the rear camera layout since the launch of the OnePlus 11. OnePlus 15 may launch with a new square camera design, upgraded chip, and larger battery.(Ijaj Khan/HT)

OnePlus 15: New Square Camera Module in Development

The design prototype currently in development reportedly features a square camera module, which may replace the circular housing seen in recent models. The new setup is said to include a triple-lens system with a 50MP main sensor, an ultra-wide lens, and a periscope-style telephoto unit. This adjustment aligns with OnePlus's previously stated goal of revamping its smartphone design language for future releases.

The front of the device may also receive significant updates. The OnePlus 15 is expected to feature a flat 1.5K display with minimal bezels, thanks to LIPO (Low Injection Pressure Overmolding) display packaging. This technology replaces traditional protective components with liquid polymer materials, which enable thinner borders and potentially improve durability and manufacturing efficiency.

OnePlus 15: Key Features (Expected)

Under the hood, the OnePlus 15 is rumoured to feature Qualcomm's next-generation Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 processor. This chipset may include a custom Oryon CPU and an Adreno 840 GPU, equipped with a 16MB dedicated cache for improved speed and graphics handling. The upcoming device is also expected to house a large 7,000mAh battery, which will make it one of the largest battery capacities in a flagship device. Charging speeds may peak at 100W.

Furthermore, the device may also likely include additional features such as an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner and an IP68 or IP69 water and dust resistance rating. The OnePlus 15 is expected to launch in China around October, with a global rollout anticipated in early 2026. Reports also suggest that it may arrive alongside the OnePlus Ace 6 and be followed by the OnePlus 15R, a more affordable variant to target a broader market.