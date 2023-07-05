OnePlus launches Nord 3 5G and Nord CE3 5G smartphones and Nord Buds 2R. Check price, features

Mobile phone maker OnePlus on Wednesday unveiled its latest smartphones, the OnePlus Nord 3 5G and OnePlus Nord CE3 5G in a virtual event. The base variant of Nord 3 is ₹33,999 while the Nord CE3 5G base variant costs ₹26,999. OnePlus Nord 3 5GThe company launched OnePlus Nord 3 5G having two storage options of 8GB RAM and 128 GB storage and 16GB RAM along with 256 GB storage. It is available in two colour options of Misty Green and Tempest Gray. The smartphone has a 17.12 cm 120 Hz 1.5K AMOLED display. It is powered by a 5,000mAh (Dual-cell 2,500 mAh, non-removable) battery. Talking about camera, it has a 50MP Sony IMX890 Triple Camera System with OIS.The 8GB RAM+128 GB storage variant costs ₹33,999 while the 16GB RAM+256 GB storage is priced at ₹37,999. OnePlus Nord CE3 5GThis smartphone is available in two colour options of Aqua Surge and Grey Shimmer. The OnePlus Nord CE3 5G has two storage options of 8GB RAM+128GB storage ( ₹26,999) and 16GB RAM+256 GB storage ( ₹28,999). Talking about features, this phone has a 17.02cm 120 Hz Fluid AMOLED Display and powered by 5,000 mAh Battery. It has a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The OnePlus Nord CE3 5G has a 50 MP Sony IMX890 camera system. It will run on OxygenOS 13.1 based on Android™ 13.OnePlus Nord Buds 2R

OnePlus expanded its wireless earbuds series with the launch of Nord Buds 2R. Priced at ₹2,199, this earbud is available in two colour options of Deep Grey and Triple Blue. Besides 12.4mm Extra Large Drivers, it is powered by Dual Mics and AI Clear Call Algorithm. Talking about battery life, it has 38 hours of playback. It is IP55 Water and Dust Resistance, a certification designed to guarantee a certain level of dust and water resistance.

