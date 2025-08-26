OnePlus Nord Buds 3r with AI features and 54-hour battery support launched in India at 1599

OnePlus has added a new product to its audio range in India with the launch of the Nord Buds 3r TWS earbuds. These earbuds come as the follow-up to the Nord Buds 2r, which entered the market in 2023. The company highlights longer playtime as the main upgrade, with the earbuds offering up to 54 hours of usage on a single charge cycle with the case. Let’s take a closer look at its price, specifications and features. OnePlus Nord Buds 3 with up to 54-hour playback time launched in India. (OnePlus )

OnePlus Nord Buds 3r TWS Earbuds: Features and Specifications

The OnePlus Nord Buds 3r features 12.4mm dynamic drivers supported by a Titanized vibrating diaphragm. Each earbud has two microphones designed to support AI-based noise cancellation during calls. The design also includes an anti-wind structure for clearer audio. For durability, the earbuds come with an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance.

The earbuds now operate on Bluetooth 5.4, which enables them to a faster and more stable connections. Users can also switch between two devices through dual-device connectivity. Gaming features are included with a low-latency mode of 47ms, which helps reduce delays in sound during play.

OnePlus has also added a range of utility functions. Tap 2 Take allows users to capture photos with a double tap, while Aqua Touch enables smoother touch responses even with wet fingers. A “Find My Earbuds” feature helps locate misplaced buds, and AI Translation supports real-time language assistance for travel or conversations.

Furthermore, the Nord Buds 3r earbuds claim to offer the longest total playback in its TWS range, rated at up to 54 hours with the charging case. The earbuds are TÜV Rheinland Battery Health certified, which is intended to maintain performance across 1,000 charging cycles.

OnePlus Nord Buds 3r TWS Earbuds: Price and Availability

OnePlus Nord Buds 3r TWS earbuds are priced at Rs. 1,799 in India, but the company is offering them at a special launch price of ₹1,599 for a limited time. They will be available in Aura Blue and Ash Black colour options. The newly launched earbuds will be available for purchase starting from 8 September 2025 through OnePlus’ official online platforms, retail stores, and partner outlets, including Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, Croma, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, and Bajaj Electronics.