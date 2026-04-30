OnePlus Pad 4 arrives in India with a big 13,380mAh battery: Price, specs, features
The OnePlus Pad 4 will be up for grabs in India starting May 5. Users will get an instant discount of ₹5,000 on its purchase.
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OnePlus launched the OnePlus Pad 4 in India today. This newly launched tablet comes with a massive 13,380mAh battery and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset that was announced at the Snapdragon Summit in September 2025. It is the same chip that powers the likes of popular premium smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra and the OnePlus 15. Coming back to the Pad 4, it succeeds the OnePlus Pad 3 that arrived in India in September last year. In addition to including a newer processor, OnePlus has also upgraded the battery and some aspects on the display in OnePlus Pad 4. Let’s take a detailed look at its specifications here.
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OnePlus Pad 4 specifications
The OnePlus Pad 4 features an ultra thin, full metal unibody design that is just 5.94mm thick and weighs 672g. On the front, it has a 13.2-inch LCD display with a resolution of 3392 x 2400 pixels, 98% DCI-P3 wide colour gamut, adaptive screen refresh rate of up to 144Hz, a touch sampling rate of up to 540Hz and 1,000 nits of peak brightness. The display also gets support for Dolby Vision. In addition to using touch based commands, users can also use the OnePlus Stylo Pro stylus and the OnePlus Pad 4 Smart Keyboard to give inputs. Both these devices are sold separately.
Coming to the internals, the OnePlus Pad 4 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset that is coupled with Adreno 840 GPU, up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 storage space. It runs Android 16-based OxygenOS 16, which brings features like the AI Painter, AI Writer, AI Translate, AI Recorder and more to this tablet.
Moving on to the camera, this newly launched tablet sports a 13MP camera at the back and a 13MP camera in the front. On the audio front it has eight speakers and two microphones and for connectivity it has Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, Bluetooth Low Energy, and a USB Type-C port.
Lastly, the battery. The OnePlus Pad 4 is backed by a 13,380mAh battery. It supports up to 80W of SuperVOOC fast charging technology.
This tablet is available in India in two colour variants - Dune Glow and Sage Mist.
OnePlus Pad 4 India price and availability
The OnePlus Pad 4 starts in India at a price of ₹59,999. This variant gets 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space. There is a second variant of this tablet that costs ₹64,999. This variant gets 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage space. It will be available for purchase in India starting May 5 via OnePlus’ official India website, online retailers like Amazon and Flipkart, OnePlus Experience stores and other offline stores.
As a part of the launch offer, OnePlus is offering six months of no-cost-EMI option and an Instant discount of ₹5,000 to the interested buyers. This offer will reduce the price of the base variant to ₹54,999 and that of the top variant to ₹59,999.