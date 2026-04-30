OnePlus Pad 4 arrives in India with a big 13,380mAh battery: Price, specs, features

OnePlus launched the OnePlus Pad 4 in India today. This newly launched tablet comes with a massive 13,380mAh battery and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset that was announced at the Snapdragon Summit in September 2025. It is the same chip that powers the likes of popular premium smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra and the OnePlus 15. Coming back to the Pad 4, it succeeds the OnePlus Pad 3 that arrived in India in September last year. In addition to including a newer processor, OnePlus has also upgraded the battery and some aspects on the display in OnePlus Pad 4. Let’s take a detailed look at its specifications here.

The OnePlus Pad 4 starts at ₹59,999 in India. (OnePlus)

By Shweta Ganjoo Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.



She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.



Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights. Read more Read less

OnePlus Pad 4 specifications

The OnePlus Pad 4 features an ultra thin, full metal unibody design that is just 5.94mm thick and weighs 672g. On the front, it has a 13.2-inch LCD display with a resolution of 3392 x 2400 pixels, 98% DCI-P3 wide colour gamut, adaptive screen refresh rate of up to 144Hz, a touch sampling rate of up to 540Hz and 1,000 nits of peak brightness. The display also gets support for Dolby Vision. In addition to using touch based commands, users can also use the OnePlus Stylo Pro stylus and the OnePlus Pad 4 Smart Keyboard to give inputs. Both these devices are sold separately.

Coming to the internals, the OnePlus Pad 4 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset that is coupled with Adreno 840 GPU, up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 storage space. It runs Android 16-based OxygenOS 16, which brings features like the AI Painter, AI Writer, AI Translate, AI Recorder and more to this tablet.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Moving on to the camera, this newly launched tablet sports a 13MP camera at the back and a 13MP camera in the front. On the audio front it has eight speakers and two microphones and for connectivity it has Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, Bluetooth Low Energy, and a USB Type-C port.

Lastly, the battery. The OnePlus Pad 4 is backed by a 13,380mAh battery. It supports up to 80W of SuperVOOC fast charging technology.

This tablet is available in India in two colour variants - Dune Glow and Sage Mist.

OnePlus Pad 4 India price and availability

The OnePlus Pad 4 starts in India at a price of ₹59,999. This variant gets 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space. There is a second variant of this tablet that costs ₹64,999. This variant gets 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage space. It will be available for purchase in India starting May 5 via OnePlus’ official India website, online retailers like Amazon and Flipkart, OnePlus Experience stores and other offline stores.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

As a part of the launch offer, OnePlus is offering six months of no-cost-EMI option and an Instant discount of ₹5,000 to the interested buyers. This offer will reduce the price of the base variant to ₹54,999 and that of the top variant to ₹59,999.

Read More

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement