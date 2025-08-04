OnePlus Pad Lite vs OPPO Pad SE 5G Android tablets: Specs, price, and key differences

OnePlus Pad Lite vs OPPO Pad SE: OnePlus has recently launched its budget-friendly tablet, the OnePlus Pad Lite, in India, which gives direct competition to the Oppo Pad SE, which was also launched recently. Both devices come with an 11-inch screen, large batteries with fast charging support, and share similar price points. OnePlus Pad Lite and OPPO Pad SE: Here's what sets them apart despite their similarities.

The OPPO Pad SE and the OnePlus Pad Lite share many similar features and specs, which makes it hard to tell them apart. While the OPPO Pad SE offers more RAM and storage, the OnePlus Pad Lite has a brighter display and a more powerful processor for better gaming and multitasking. Let's compare their specs in detail to see if these differences are meaningful or if they are simply rebranded versions of the same tablet to help you make a better decision.

Also read: Apple iPad mini 7 review: Tiny tablet, mighty potential

OnePlus Pad Lite vs OPPO Pad SE: Display and Design

Both tablets have nearly identical designs, with the main visible difference being the brand logos. Each uses a dual-tone finish and features an 11-inch IPS LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of up to 500 nits. The OPPO Pad SE comes in two colour options: Starlight Silver and Twilight Blue, while the OnePlus Pad Lite is available only in the Aero Blue colour option. Both tablets have aluminium backs.

OnePlus Pad Lite vs OPPO Pad SE: Processor and Software

Under the hood, both OPPO Pad SE and OnePlus Pad Lite tablets are powered by the MediaTek Helio G100 chipset, built on a 6nm process and support 4G connectivity. They also offer similar Storage and RAM options, with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. Both tablets run on Android 15, customised with brand-specific interfaces and also include AI-based features tailored for productivity and entertainment.

Also read: Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 review: Promising foldable but far from benchmark

OnePlus Pad Lite vs OPPO Pad SE: Camera and Audio

In terms of optics, both OnePlus Pad Lite and OPPO Pad SE share the same camera setup, featuring a 5MP sensor on the front and rear, each with an f/2.2 aperture. For audio, both include quad speakers certified for Hi-Res Audio.

OnePlus Pad Lite vs OPPO Pad SE: Battery and Charging

Battery capacity and charging specs are identical as well. Both OnePlus Pad Lite and OPPO Pad SE house a 9,340mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. Both OnePlus and OPPO claim that these devices offer over 11 hours of video playback and up to 80 hours of audio playback.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 review: Flagship features in a handful package

OnePlus Pad Lite vs OPPO Pad SE: Pricing Comparison

Price is where the tablets show more noticeable differences. The OnePlus Pad Lite starts at Rs. 15,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage WiFi-only model. The 8GB RAM with 128GB LTE variant costs Rs. 17,999.

On the other hand, the OPPO Pad SE starts at Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage WiFi-only model. The 6GB RAM LTE variant is priced at Rs. 15,999, and the 8GB RAM LTE model comes at Rs. 16,999. Despite occasional bank offers and discounts from OnePlus, OPPO's model generally costs less. For example, the Rs. 15,999 OPPO variant includes LTE, whereas the OnePlus model at the same price only offers WiFi. The top-end OPPO model is also about Rs. 1,000 cheaper than the equivalent OnePlus model.

Also read: Xiaomi Unveils New AI Voice Model to Boost Auto, Home Tech

OnePlus Pad Lite vs OPPO Pad SE: Final Thoughts

Both tablets share many core specifications, from design and display to processor and battery. The OPPO Pad SE offers more affordable options with LTE at lower prices, while the OnePlus Pad Lite offers slightly better display brightness and a more powerful processor. For buyers, the choice may come down to whether the price difference justifies the minor hardware and feature variations.