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Online classes, notes and projects: These are the top tablet options to consider right now

Looking for a tablet that can handle online classes, note-taking, assignments, and entertainment? Here are the best options for students in India.

Published on: Jun 02, 2026 11:49 AM IST

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Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

Best tablets for online classes: Online learning has changed the way students attend classes, complete assignments, and access study materials. A tablet sits between a smartphone and a laptop, offering a larger screen for reading and note-taking without adding much weight to a backpack. For students attending virtual lectures, preparing presentations, or revising from digital textbooks, a capable tablet can make everyday tasks easier.

Students today need more than a smartphone. These tablets can support classes, notes, assignments, and learning. (Pexels)
Students today need more than a smartphone. These tablets can support classes, notes, assignments, and learning. (Pexels)
By MD Ijaj Khan

Ijaj Khan is a technology journalist and Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, with over three years of experience covering the consumer technology industry. His work spans smartphones, laptops, wearables, gaming, appliances and AI - from hands-on reviews, comparison and buying guides to breaking news and in-depth features that help readers cut through the noise and make informed decisions. Before joining HT Tech, he worked with Jagran New Media, where he sharpened his instincts for fast-paced digital reporting. He holds a Post Graduate Diploma in English Journalism and Mass Communication from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi. Whether he's testing the latest flagship smartphone, tracking a major AI announcement, or putting a gaming laptop through its paces, Ijaj approaches every story with the same goal - making technology feel relevant and easy to understand for everyday users, not just enthusiasts. When he's not in front of a screen for work, he's usually travelling to a new city, hunting for great food, or keeping tabs on what's next in tech before everyone else catches on.

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The Indian tablet market now offers options across different price segments. Some devices focus on battery life, while others prioritise performance, display quality, or stylus support. Here are some of the best tablets worth considering for online classes in 2026.

The Redmi Pad 2 targets students looking for a tablet that can handle day-to-day academic tasks. Powered by the MediaTek Helio G100-Ultra processor, it is available with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

The tablet features an 11-inch display and a quad-speaker setup with Dolby Atmos support. Redmi also offers Smart Pen compatibility, which can help with digital note-taking and sketching. A 9,000mAh battery powers the device and supports fast charging. For video calls and document scanning, it includes a 5MP front camera and an 8MP rear camera.

Specifications

Display
11-inch 2.5K Display
Processor
Octa-core AI-Enabled Processor
RAM and Storage
6GB RAM | 128GB Internal Storage
Battery and Charging
9,000mAh Battery with 18W Charging
OS
HyperOS 2 (Based on Android)
Connectivity
Wi-Fi + Cellular (4G/LTE)
Audio
Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos

Reasons to Buy

Crisp 2.5K display with 90Hz smooth scrolling

Active stylus pen support for notes and drawing

Massive 9,000mAh long-lasting battery

Built-in cellular support for on-the-go internet

Smarter multitasking with built-in AI features

Reasons to Avoid

Basic 18W charging takes time to fuel the large battery

128GB internal storage might fill up quickly for power users

The stylus pen is sold separately

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The Lenovo Tab Plus combines a large display with a focus on audio. It runs on the MediaTek G100 processor and comes with 8GB RAM and storage options of up to 256GB. The tablet features an 11-inch 2K display that offers enough screen space for attending classes and reading study materials. One standout feature is the built-in kickstand, allowing students to place the tablet on a desk during lectures. The tablet also includes an eight-speaker JBL audio system and an 8,600mAh battery. Both the front and rear cameras use 8MP sensors.

Specifications

Display
11.5-inch 2K Display
Processor
MediaTek Helio G99
RAM and Storage
8GB RAM | 256GB Internal Storage
Battery and Charging
8,600mAh Battery with 45W Fast Charging
OS
Android 14 (Upgradable to Android 16)
Connectivity
Wi-Fi Only, Bluetooth
Audio
Octa (8) JBL Hi-Fi Speakers with Dolby Atmos, 3.5mm Jack

Reasons to Buy

Premium sound with 8 JBL-tuned speakers

Built-in kickstand for hands-free viewing

Vibrant 11.5-inch 2K display

Faster 45W charging in the box

Includes a headphone jack and storage expansion slot

Reasons to Avoid

The G99 processor is not meant for heavy gaming

Thick and heavy design due to the built-in speaker hump

No cellular network support (Wi-Fi only)

Students looking for a budget-friendly option may consider the OnePlus Pad Lite. It is powered by the MediaTek G100 chipset and pairs 6GB RAM with 128GB storage. The tablet comes with an 11-inch display and a 9,340mAh battery. OnePlus claims extended battery endurance, making it suitable for long study sessions and media consumption. The device also features quad speakers with Hi-Res Audio support. For online classes and video calls, it includes 5MP cameras on both the front and rear.

Specifications

Display
11-inch Display
Processor
MediaTek Helio G100 Octa-core
RAM and Storage
6GB RAM | 128GB Internal Storage
Battery and Charging
9,340mAh Battery with 33W SUPERVOOC Fast Charging
OS
OxygenOS 15
Connectivity
Wi-Fi Only, Bluetooth
Audio
Quad Speakers with Omnibearing Sound Field

Reasons to Buy

Massive 9,340mAh battery capacity

Bright 500 nits screen with eye protection technology

Seamless data and screen sharing with OnePlus phones

Smooth and clean software interface

Premium and light unibody build

Reasons to Avoid

Lacks cellular connectivity (Wi-Fi only)

Standard 33W charging takes time on a massive battery

No headphone jack

The Xiaomi Pad 7 is designed for users who need more processing power for multitasking and productivity. It features a 3.2K LCD display with a 144Hz refresh rate and support for Dolby Vision and HDR10 content.

Under the hood, the tablet runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 processor and offers up to 12GB RAM with 256GB storage. It includes a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP front camera. Other features include quad speakers, quad microphones, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4, and an 8,850mAh battery with 45W charging support.

Specifications

Display
11.16-inch 3.2K CrystalRes Display
Processor
Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3
RAM and Storage
12GB RAM | 256GB Internal Storage
Battery and Charging
8,850mAh Battery with 45W Turbo Charging
OS
HyperOS 2 (Based on Android)
Connectivity
Wi-Fi 6e, Bluetooth
Audio
Flagship Quad Speakers with Dolby Vision and Atmos

Reasons to Buy

Ultra-powerful processor for seamless gaming and work

Stunning 3.2K display with a super smooth 144Hz refresh rate

Extremely bright screen for easy outdoor viewing

Large 12GB RAM for heavy multitasking

Rapid 45W fast charging support

Reasons to Avoid

Higher price tag compared to standard tablets

Wi-Fi only model limits mobile data use

Stylus and keyboard accessories cost extra

The OnePlus Pad Go 2 offers a larger screen for students who spend hours reading, researching, or attending lectures. It sports a 12.1-inch 2.8K LCD display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and Dolby Vision support.

The tablet is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Ultra chipset and comes with 8GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 256GB storage. It houses four speakers and supports OnePlus' Open Canvas multitasking interface. A 10,050mAh battery with 33W fast charging keeps the device running throughout the day.

Specifications

Display
12.1-inch 2.8K Display
Processor
MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Ultra (4nm)
RAM and Storage
8GB RAM | 256GB Internal Storage
Battery and Charging
10,050mAh Battery with 33W Charging (6.5W Reverse Charging)
OS
OxygenOS 16
Connectivity
5G Cellular + Wi-Fi, Bluetooth
Audio
Quad Speakers with Omnibearing Sound

Reasons to Buy

Large 12.1-inch 2.8K sharp display

Next-generation performance for smooth workflows

Fast 5G network support for high-speed mobile internet

Massive 10,050mAh battery with reverse charging support

Built-in smart AI tools for writing, translating, and editing

Reasons to Avoid

The large 12.1-inch footprint can be slightly bulky to hold

The stylus pen must be purchased separately

No physical headphone jack

The Realme Pad 3 offers a balance of display quality and battery capacity. It features an 11.61-inch 2.8K display with a 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Max processor.

Buyers can choose between 128GB and 256GB storage variants paired with 8GB RAM. The tablet includes 8MP cameras on both sides, quad speakers with Dolby Audio support, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. A 12,200mAh battery with 45W fast charging is among its key highlights.

Specifications

Display
11.6-inch Display
Processor
MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Max
RAM and Storage
8GB RAM | 128GB Internal Storage
Battery and Charging
12,200mAh Battery
OS
Android 16
Connectivity
Wi-Fi Only, Bluetooth

Reasons to Buy

12,200mAh battery

Large 11.6-inch screen with extra vertical viewing space

Fast and modern processor for lag-free performance

Runs on the latest Android 16 interface

Ultra-slim design makes it easy to carry

Reasons to Avoid

Large 11.6-inch screen with extra vertical viewing space

Fast and modern processor for lag-free performance

Runs on the latest Android 16 interface

Ultra-slim design makes it easy to carry

Motorola's Pad 60 Pro is aimed at students who want a larger display and stronger performance without crossing the Rs. 30,000 mark. It comes with a 12.7-inch LTPS LCD panel featuring 3K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate.

The tablet runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 8300 processor and offers up to 12GB LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. It includes a 13MP rear camera, an 8MP front camera, quad JBL speakers with Dolby Atmos support, and an IP52 rating for protection against dust and water splashes.

Specifications

Display
12.7-inch Display
Processor
Octa-core Processor
RAM and Storage
12GB RAM | 256GB Internal Storage
Battery and Charging
10,200mAh Battery
OS
Android 14
Connectivity
Wi-Fi Only, Bluetooth
Cameras
13MP Rear Camera | 8MP Front Camera

Reasons to Buy

12.7-inch screen

10,200mAh battery capacity

Expandable storage supports up to 1TB

Sleek and premium metal design

Reasons to Avoid

Large 12.7-inch size makes it less portable and heavier to hold

Wi-Fi only connectivity limits outdoor use

Cameras are basic for a Pro model

Which Tablet Should Students Buy?

Choosing the right tablet depends on individual needs. Students primarily attending online classes and taking notes can consider the Redmi Pad 2 or the OnePlus Pad Lite. Those who consume a lot of video content may appreciate the audio setup on the Lenovo Tab Plus. Users looking for stronger performance for multitasking, editing, or productivity work should consider the Xiaomi Pad 7 or Motorola Pad 60 Pro.

Before making a purchase, compare factors such as display size, battery capacity, software support, stylus compatibility, and storage requirements. A tablet that fits your study routine can remain useful well beyond the classroom.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

 
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