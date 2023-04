OpenAI, the company behind the ChatGPT chatbot, has closed a more than $300 million share sale at a valuation between $27 billion and $29 billion, TechCrunch reported on Friday.

The logo of OpenAI is displayed near a response by its AI chatbot ChatGPT on its website.(Reuters)

