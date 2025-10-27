OpenAI may soon let users compose music by just giving simple text prompts

OpenAI is reportedly preparing to introduce a new artificial intelligence tool that can generate complete music tracks using simple text or audio prompts. The tool aims to let users create songs from scratch, from vocals to instruments, directly through AI-generated composition. OpenAI is reportedly developing a new AI tool that can generate complete music using text and audio prompts.

According to The Information, OpenAI is working with students from the Juilliard School to annotate music scores, helping the company train its model with high-quality data. The project seeks to enable users to perform tasks like adding guitar accompaniment to a recorded vocal or composing background scores for videos.

Also read: 4 Android 16 features you didn’t know your phone already has

This initiative aligns with OpenAI’s broader plan to diversify its offerings beyond ChatGPT, which now serves more than 800 million users. The company seems to be exploring new creative and commercial opportunities, such as helping advertisers produce jingles or content creators generate soundtracks.

Competition in AI Music

OpenAI is not alone in this space. Google has already introduced its second-generation AI music model, Lyria. OpenAI itself has prior experience in this field with MuseNet (2019) and Jukebox (2020), though neither was integrated into ChatGPT. The renewed focus on music follows the release of OpenAI’s video-generation app, Sora, which allows users to produce AI-generated videos. Sora reportedly saw more than a million downloads within days of launch, which shows the growing demand for creative AI tools.

Also read: Xiaomi 17 vs iPhone 17: Design, performance, camera, battery, and price compared

New Possibilities for Creators

If launched successfully, OpenAI’s upcoming music tool could simplify music production for a wide range of users, from musicians and editors to educators and students. It may also support professionals seeking new methods of composition and production without relying on traditional instruments or software.

Also read: iQOO 13 vs iQOO 15: 5 Key upgrades expected in the next flagship device

Meanwhile, Sora’s head, Bill Peebles, shared an update about new features coming to the video platform. The advancements include options to generate character cameos, such as pets or AI-created figures, and an updated interface that highlights trending creations. These developments suggest OpenAI is steadily building a suite of tools focused on creative expression through artificial intelligence.